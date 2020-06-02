Allied Wallet receives the title of ‘One of the Largest Hong Kong FinTech Companies’

Allied Wallet is primarily recognized as a global FinTech company. The organization has been known for offering various payment solutions while operating across 196 countries around the globe. In a recent announcement, it was mentioned that the Allied Wallet has successfully acquired E payment, which happens to be one of the largest financial technology companies in Hong Kong. Tracing the past record of the company over a tenure of a decade, the Allied Wallet is seen to show record-breaking growth provisions in the fields of digital payments and Fintech space.

Talking about just the past year, the Allied Wallet has been known for expanding its business in a countless number of countries including that of Vietnam, Peru, Malaysia, Spain along with a few others. The major goal of the company was to connect more buyers and sellers around the globe, thereby making sure that they are able to perform smooth transactions without any hassle.

Allied Wallet noted its E payment success

It is just a matter of a couple of months wherein Allied Wallet along with its founder Andy Khawaja made a note of the E payment’s success in Hong Kong. The connection of this E payment to the users provided an easy way of transaction to them.

Dr Andy Khawaja, the founder of Allied Wallet said that he has always been looking forward to create a product that will lead the market in terms of both the features as well as product functionalities. He, on behalf of the team declared that they were really happy to acquire E payment and thus, assure people of their offering to provide a more advanced solution in the entire region.

Further, Dr Andy Khawaja kept on mentioning that almost 86.3% of the entire population in Hong Kong are using the internet. Hence, a business without an e-commerce platform would prove to be in vain. Allied Wallet has thus, been positioning itself as one of the leading service producers in this category with a really brilliant customer base.