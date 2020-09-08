Allied Wallet’s acquisition of E-payment – One of the largest Fintech companies in Hong Kong

Allied Wallet, regarded as a global FinTech company is known all across the world for offering various payment solutions in more than 196 countries. Allied Wallet has previously announced that they had acquired Epayment. E-payment is regarded as one of the largest financial technology companies in Hong Kong. Allied Wallet has come up with record-breaking growth for over a decade in the digital payments industry and in the Fintech space. However, in the past year alone, the company has expanded their offering in a countless number of countries including that of Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, Peru, and many more. Their goal is to connect more buyers and sellers globally and thus, allow the people to transact with whichever payment method they prefer.

Allied Wallet conquering E-payment

Allied Wallet has always been looking for ways to upgrade its own system in terms of safety and security. Allied Wallet had always got a motto and that is to make sure that they are able to come up with the best services in this industry. Hence, Allied Wallet has come across the E-payment which is recognized as a successful firm in Hong Kong. The CEO says that the E-payment holds the market in the region with a powerful grip, and if Allied Wallet merges with it, the overall matter would be in favor of the latter.

Allied Wallet and its Founder, Dr Ahmad Khawaja said that the Epayment’s success in Hong Kong is too powerful. The way that Epayment was able to connect with users was very powerful in this region. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, the Founder of Allied Wallet says, “I knew that if we could combine the products, features, and functionality of Allied Wallet with Epayment, that we would have a leading product and service in Hong Kong. We are very happy to have acquired Epayment, and we are excited to provide an even more advanced solution in the region. We look forward to making new announcements as this develops.”

Dr Ahmad Khawaja merging with E-payment

A large segment of Hong Kong’s population uses internet and thus, they are bound to come across different e-commerce platforms. Business has got a large scope to flourish in this region. However, the only trouble that both the sellers and the buyers tend to face over there is regarding the availability of a secure mode of transactions. Allied Wallet made it a point to erradicate this trouble and come up with a solution instead. He said that 86.3% of Hong Kong’s population are internet users. As e-commerce continues to grow in the region, Allied Wallet is positioning itself to be the leading FinTech company in Hong Kong and abroad. He further said that Allied Wallet is constantly learning and improving itself. A bright future is ahead, for sure! He ensured the readers to expect some amazing introductions of Allied Wallet in the coming decade.