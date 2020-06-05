Allied Wallet’s CEO, Andy Khawaja’s Discussion about ‘What’s Next’ for His Award-Winning Payment Services Company

Dr. Andy Khawaja, who happens to be the CEO of Allied Wallet was recently featured on the cover of The Technology Headlines in an article that was titled as the, “Unleashing New Possibilities for the Payment Industry.” Allied Wallet is basically a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing and the company has recently marked its place with a huge success among the other FinTech companies in the list. Allied Wallet has been known for its innovation in the payment services industry since the year 2005, and is still known for striving to create better payment solutions. It has always aspired to work for the convenience of its customers, thereby helping them to fetch better opportunities for both the online business owners and consumers.

Andy Khawaja’s story was full of challenges

Throughout the years of innovation, Allied Wallet along with its team had to encounter their fair share of challenges. However, nothing could demotivate him nor could stop the team to reach the success they had always been aspiring for! Allied Wallet’s company culture and its leadership have always welcomed challenges as he believes that it is always about the hurdles of life that creates an opportunity for further success.

The CEO Andy Khawaja says that he loves to challenge the status quo of the organization as that is what inspires him to keep growing. He says that it is only the challenges that remind him about the importance of toiling hard all throughout the day and night and thus, keep evolving. He says that the team always focuses on advancement. He even shared his upcoming plans to incorporate AI technology into the payment space. He says that he sees a potent of AI in boosting the online shopping standards of next month, next year, or may be the next decade. It might seem to be a challenge in the initial days but he would love to take it on!

Allied Wallet’s CEO talks about leadership in The Technology Headlines

Allied Wallet’s inspired CEO also shares his views about leadership in The Technology Headlines. With offices in locations like Los Angeles, New York, London, Frankfurt and more, he loves the team work and the cooperation that his employees share! He believes in positivity and freedom in the work culture of the organization and he also went on saying that it stands to be the reason behind rendering such a company wide success.

Andy Khawaja says that he has full confidence in his team as well as on the products and services that they would be coming up with! He said that the world would definitely get impressed with the technology that would soon be incorporated in the online shopping experiences. It may take some time for the people to adapt it, but once they do, things are going to go really smooth. Definitely, the future is holding big things for Allied Wallet, but at the same time, the company, too, holds a lot for the future.