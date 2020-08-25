Allied Wallet’s Founder Dr. Ahmad Khawaja is recently featured on Silicon Review Cover for Innovating Online Payment Security

Allied Wallet is regarded as the global leading provider of online payment processing. Certainly, the organization is well known for being able to offer the best payment solutions to people across the globe. The company has been functional in 196 nations all around the world. In a recent publication in the Silicon Review magazine, he talks about how he along with his team have worked day and night to raise this vast empire, that is currently tagged as the multi-billion dollar company. Certainly, the company is continuously trying to put efforts in order to improve their payment solution and bring something more advanced and secure for the clients on the table.

Allied Wallet has been innovating payments

Allied Wallet has been working towards innovating its payment solutions since 2002. Other than offering a simpler, and more flexible payment internationally, the organization has been working hard to come up with a secure environment. It has been facilitating easy payments and he addresses all the credits to his top notch team that has worked day and night in order to bring the organization this far! He says that it could never have been possible without their constant support and coordination. He thus talks of the workplace culture which plays a vital role in deciding the success of a company.

He also added on to it saying that we might be happy to see such a huge success of Allied Wallet, but the scenario was not the same previously. He talks of his struggle and says that certainly, the team has worked and it is all because of them that Allied Wallet has grown up to be so popular. He says that building an empire was not easy, and thus, he assures the customers that the organization would keep on coming up with new incorporations every time in order to make sure that they do not have to compromise in terms of safety and security.

Allied Wallet comes with an all new Artificial Intelligence System

Dr Ahmad Khawaja disclosed in an interview about the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence system in the digital payment gateway which will further help in accommodating millions of transactions per second. This will definitely help both the merchants and the consumers to exchange goods against money across the e-commerce platforms. This AI system is capable of identifying, examining and reviewing the transactions at ease, in just the blink of an eye, which in turn, would save a lot of manual labor. This provision of faster transactions will surely help the clients to make and receive payments without any hassle. Consequently, he thanks his team by saying that he is proud of his team that has helped the organization come up with such innovations. He further believes that he along with his crew would surely come up with more such innovations in the upcoming days.