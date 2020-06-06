Allied Wallet’s Founder Dr. Andy Khawaja – Featured on Silicon Review Cover for Innovating Online Payment Security

Allied Wallet has been a renowned name in the field of online payment processing. The CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet takes pride about this, and definitely he along with his team has got an immense contribution behind the growth and success of his company. Allied Wallet is a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions and it has been functional across 196 countries all over the world. Recently, the CEO was featured in Silicon Review magazine, wherein, he was found detailing about how he and his multi-billion-dollar company are changing the payments industry. He also shares about his innovation in front of the forum and how the upcoming payment methodologies would come with advanced security technology. He further went on saying that it might take some time for the people to adapt to this change, but it is all about their own betterment that will help the team to keep growing!

Allied Wallet: Well known for offering simple yet flexible payment solutions across the globe

Allied Wallet has been known for innovating payments since the year 2002. Not just that the company has been recognized for offering simpler, and more flexible payments internationally, but it has consequently been known for uplifting the young entrepreneurs. Also, Dr Andy Khawaja along with his team is known for working very hard to create a secure environment for facilitating payments for both the online merchants as well as their customers.

He has always been looking forward to put up a top-notch team that will help him turn his vision into a reality. It was all because of the joint effort of the team that had helped Allied Wallet achieve such a huge success. He is indeed very proud about the working of his team, and the efforts that counted in bringing his company forward.

State of the art payment gateway and incorporating the AI technology

Allied Wallet is coming up with an all new state of the art payment gateway that is going to incorporate an all-new Artificial Intelligence System. It has been promising an accommodation of a massive amount of transactions per second. These processes would take place based on scrubbing transactions against a proprietary database.

The advanced system will be capable of identifying, examining, learning, and reviewing each and every transaction and its data within the blink of an eye. It is designed to accommodate a growing e-commerce market as well as protect the merchants and consumers alike.

Dr Andy Khawaja says that he is extremely proud about his team and its accomplishments. He would look forward to come up with more such amazing innovations in the days to come! With such an inspiring global clientele, Dr Andy Khawaja says that he would love to see his organization growing and thus, would definitely move ahead to gather more and more rewards and appreciation for the joint efforts of his team.