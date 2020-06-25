Almost 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses, says aviation minister







Addressing the Pakistan National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that 262 pilots in the country "did not take the exam themselves" and had paid someone else to present it on their behalf.

"They have no flying experience," he said.

Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving its national airlines, including the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flagship, as well as several foreign airlines, Khan said.

PIA has punished all its pilots who have false licenses, effective immediately.