Almost 10K coronavirus masks & # 39; not approved & # 39; seized by customs agents

Federal customs agents seized nearly 10,000 unapproved respirator masks as they continued to intercept unapproved medications and other coronavirus-related products, officials revealed late last week.

The US Customs and Border Protection Service. USA (CBP) announced Friday that the day before, agents in Philadelphia seized the KN-95 masks that had been made in China.

Officials reportedly consulted with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors who determined that the products violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which has banned the import of foods or products that have been mislabeled. or of poor quality.

CBP explained that the manufacturer had not registered with the FDA and did not have an Emergency Use Authorization to import KN-95 masks.

Customs officers at ports of entry near Baltimore have continued to seize defective, unapproved or counterfeit shipments of pharmaceutical equipment and pharmaceuticals related to the coronavirus, the agency added.

"Predatory scammers continue to take advantage of consumer fear by selling these counterfeit or unapproved and potentially dangerous products as legitimate COVID-19 protective equipment or drugs," said Casey Durst, director of field operations for CBP in Baltimore.

Since May 16, CBP officers in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, and Pittsburgh, among others, have completed at least 12 seizures that included 25 counterfeit and unapproved coronavirus test kits, as well as thousands of pills, tablets, capsules and various other untested medications.

The products had been shipped from manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, and to addresses in Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia, CBP added.