"Almost Famous" director Cameron Crowe reveals why Brad Pitt turned down the lead role in the film 20 years ago.

Brad Pitt almost had a role in one of the most iconic Hollywood movies of the modern era: "Almost famous."

Offering a bit of revisionist history, the film's director Cameron Crowe revealed in a new interview that the cast of the classic film, which is about the concert of a lifelong high school music fan, who It encompasses a promising band for Rolling Stone magazine – it was almost entirely different from the finished band of players who would finally make the 2000 movie.

"In the early stages of & # 39; Almost Famous & # 39 ;, there was talk of playing his lordship Meryl Streep as Elaine Miller, the mother of young rock journalist Brad Pitt as Russell Hammond, the lead guitarist for the band Stillwater , and Natalie Portman in the role of the aid band Penny Lane, ”said James Andrew Miller during the first episode of" Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty ".

Crowe would explain on the show that the idea behind Pitt playing the role of Hammond, who played Billy Crudup, was simply a feeling he had when he and Pitt met when the actor was just starting out.

"Brad Pitt was on my mind because I had a really good meeting with him around the time of 'Say Anything', and he was just getting started, and he really had something," Crowe said of the part where Pitt really He ended up reading with Natalie Portman, who was also playing to play Penny Lane.

"So I called him up with this to play Russell Hammond, and we spent about four months working on it. He read with Natalie Portman, "added Crowe.

The part Portman was running for would end up going to Kate Hudson.

Pitt seemed like a fan of the role because Gail Levin, the film's cast director, was also a game for him as the lead, explaining, "He was the first choice, only the first choice." We loved that idea. "

However, Pitt would stream the film entirely in a move Crowe said he regretted for a short time.

"I cried," Crowe admitted. “I knew that (Brad Pitt) had never completely fallen in love with the character. He had fallen in love with the idea of ​​the character. But maybe there just wasn't enough on the page. "

Crowe asked about Pitt's decision to forego the opportunity, asking about the rumors that Pitt decided to abandon due to financial reasons.

"He told me that was not the case. I think it was probably half and half," Crowe said. "I think he was also uncomfortable with the age difference between Russell and Penny Lane."

"Almost Famous" won an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2001 and both Hudson and Frances McDormand were also nominated for Oscars. In addition, Hudson earned a Golden Globe victory for his performance, and the film took home the Globe Award for Best Picture.