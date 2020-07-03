Almost half of the coronavirus cases in California prisons are in San Quentin.

Last week, Stitely, 71, was found dead in his cell, marking the first known coronavirus-related death inside California prison with the largest Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

As of Thursday, there were at least 1,345 active cases at the facility and 2,783 cases in the state, the CDCR said. The prison houses around 3,400 detainees and has 112% of its capacity.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause and form of Stitely's death, as well as another death row inmate who died Wednesday. Joseph Safarino Cordova, 75, was found unanswered in his cell and had no signs of trauma, according to the CDCR. It is still unclear if Cordova had tested positive for the virus.

San Quentin is among the numerous jails and prisons across the country that have become hotbeds of the virus. Outbreaks in the Colorado, Arkansas, and Ohio jails in recent months have offset a large number of each of those states' total cases.

But San Quentin had seen no increase in cases until inmates at the California Men's Institute in Chino, where thousands of people tested positive, were transferred to the facility last month, state Senator Nancy Skinner said.

"The process of transferring incarcerated people from Chino, which had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection, to San Quentin, which had no known cases, raises serious questions about CDCR's handling of the pandemic," Skinner said in a statement.

"While the state government at large has done a good job managing the coronavirus crisis, the same care and attention has not been applied to California's largest gathering settings – state prisons. We can and should do better."

Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the cause of the outbreak is being investigated, but it appears that the transfer of prisoners was a factor.

Adnan khan , executive director of Re: Store Justice, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, said detainees cannot follow social distancing protocols and other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

He spent four years in San Quintín, located in North Block, where 800 people share 12 phone calls and 20 showers in the community bathroom.

"The shower heads are about a foot apart, people are splashing, people are coughing and spitting. It's inevitable," Khan told CNN.

"There is nothing they can do," he added. "You can wash your hands, you can put on a mask, but you're in a closed space."

Dana Simas, a CDCR spokeswoman, said corrections officials have implemented multiple strategies to control the spread of the virus, including suspending intakes from prisons, increasing testing, and forcing all inmates and staff to wear masks.

In San Quentin, Simas said, more efforts are being made and authorities have created a "unified command center" for medical custody, emergency management and infectious disease experts from multiple agencies to coordinate the response to the coronavirus at the facility.

The outbreak has impacted more than 100 San Quentin employees who have tested positive in the past few weeks, CDCR says. On Thursday, the department said that correctional and health care personnel from other facilities will arrive in San Quintín to fill vacant positions for at least 30 days.

As the outbreak continues in San Quentin, Khan said he spoke to many detainees who are terrified of the impacts of the virus and desperate for help.

"People who are incarcerated have been stigmatized that they are less than human. Therefore, they don't matter," said Khan. "The truth is that there are grandparents in prison, there are grandchildren in prison."