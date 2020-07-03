Almost half of the coronavirus cases in California prisons are in San Quentin.

Last week, Stitely, 71, was found dead in his cell, marking the first known coronavirus-related death inside California prison with the largest Covid-19 outbreak in the state.
Authorities are still trying to determine the cause and form of Stitely's death, as well as another death row inmate who died Wednesday. Joseph Safarino Cordova, 75, was found unanswered in his cell and had no signs of trauma, according to the CDCR. It is still unclear if Cordova had tested positive for the virus.
"The process of transferring incarcerated people from Chino, which had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection, to San Quentin, which had no known cases, raises serious questions about CDCR's handling of the pandemic," Skinner said in a statement.
"While the state government at large has done a good job managing the coronavirus crisis, the same care and attention has not been applied to California's largest gathering settings – state prisons. We can and should do better."
Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the cause of the outbreak is being investigated, but it appears that the transfer of prisoners was a factor.
He spent four years in San Quintín, located in North Block, where 800 people share 12 phone calls and 20 showers in the community bathroom.
"The shower heads are about a foot apart, people are splashing, people are coughing and spitting. It's inevitable," Khan told CNN.
"There is nothing they can do," he added. "You can wash your hands, you can put on a mask, but you're in a closed space."
Dana Simas, a CDCR spokeswoman, said corrections officials have implemented multiple strategies to control the spread of the virus, including suspending intakes from prisons, increasing testing, and forcing all inmates and staff to wear masks.
In San Quentin, Simas said, more efforts are being made and authorities have created a "unified command center" for medical custody, emergency management and infectious disease experts from multiple agencies to coordinate the response to the coronavirus at the facility.
As the outbreak continues in San Quentin, Khan said he spoke to many detainees who are terrified of the impacts of the virus and desperate for help.
"People who are incarcerated have been stigmatized that they are less than human. Therefore, they don't matter," said Khan. "The truth is that there are grandparents in prison, there are grandchildren in prison."
CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.