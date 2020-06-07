Almost half the world is experiencing this pandemic without the internet

They told him that a deadly virus "like a whooping cough" was affecting the country and had even hit the nearby city of Maicao. But she was skeptical that he was so close to home. "I don't know if this is true," said Montiel, 38, who is part of the country's largest indigenous group, the Wayuu.

When the Colombian government issued a national blockade in late April, she and her husband were advised to stay home with their three children, stay away from other people, wash their hands, and wear masks to prevent the virus, that has killed more than 400,000 people around the world.

But for the Montiels, the order to stay home is their own type of death sentence.

Before the crash, Angela occasionally reloaded a SIM card to use WhatsApp, but was unable to recharge it since the crash. Without an Internet connection, there is no way to "work remotely." Angela weaves traditional Wayuu backpacks, but cannot sell them on the street under current restrictions.

For now, her family has been surviving on emergency cash payments from the non-governmental organization Mercy Corps. It is impossible for your children to continue their education from home without access to online school supplies. As for the updates, they expect phone calls from friends or family, who could bring news. Otherwise, they are in the dark.

"Since we don't have television, internet or anything, we don't know if it's still working or if it will continue to work, so obviously we can't go out or move," Montiel said. "We are desperate".

According to UN estimates, almost half of the world's population, 46%, is not yet connected to the Internet. For those people, blocking means losing immediate access to vital public health information, remote job opportunities, online learning, telemedicine appointments, digital grocery deliveries, live-broadcast religious services (weddings and even funerals), as well as The Countless Other Ways We increasingly live our lives online.

Governments around the world are committed to providing universal access by 2020, but the digital divide is still deep and is also widening offline inequalities.

People in poorer regions are less likely to be connected, as are women, older people, and people living in remote or rural areas. And in many cases, connectivity can be tenuous – closings of offices, schools, or public spaces, such as libraries and cafes, have cut off access for many.

"We have always said that there are around 3.5 billion people who are not connected, but we know that it is more now, because many of the people who used to be connected in their workplaces and other public spaces no longer have that access," he said. Eleanor Sarpong, deputy director of the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI).

"Covid-19 has shown that there is a huge gap, and it has actually been a shock to some governments. When they asked their employees to go to work from home … many of them could not."

Sarpong is hopeful that the crisis will overcome existing barriers to Internet access, from lack of political will to regulatory barriers and data affordability, to connect more to the world.

A4AI, an initiative of the World Wide Web Foundation, founded by Tim Berners-Lee, recently shared a set of policy recommendations, urging governments, business and civil society to take urgent action to bring as many online. of people possible during the pandemic. His immediate recommendations include: eliminating consumer taxes on internet services; cut data charges for public websites; providing affordable data packages; expansion of broadband rights; and deploy free public Wi-Fi infrastructure. Some are already taking these steps.

"Governments should look at internet access, not as a luxury, but as a facilitator who can transform their economies … I think it is a wake-up call for them," said Sarpong.

A digital gender gap

Digital technologies have rapidly revolutionized life as we know it. But not everyone benefits equally, and many are left behind due to a lack of infrastructure, literacy and training.

In the least developed countries of the world, only 19% of people are online. Men are 21% more likely than women to be connected, and that gender gap is only widening.

In India, an aggressive approach to digitization has shifted most of the benefits of online government, from rations to pensions. Even before the pandemic, the poorest in the country relied on digital, even though half the population was disconnected.

The pandemic has only magnified the irony of that situation.

When the crisis hit and India's 1.3 billion people were put under closure, the nation's informal economy came to a complete halt. So when the government announced that it would send direct cash transfers to vulnerable women, widows, the elderly, and disabled people for three months from April 1, it was good news. But, trapped at home without smartphones, many were unable to access the 500 to 1,000 rupees ($ 6 to $ 13) in aid.

Lal Bai, a 65-year-old widow living in a remote village in Rajasthan, was unable to walk the five miles to the nearest city to withdraw cash from the government, and had no means of accessing government funds online, for which she quickly discovered herself without food at home.

Distressed, Bai ended up at the door of Ombati Prajapati, who runs a digital service store in her town. "She was the only one who would help me."

Prajapati is one of 10,000 "soochnapreneurs," or digital entrepreneurs, who have been trained and supported by the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), an NGO based in New Delhi, in rural areas of the country. Amid the blockade, they are helping to provide essential digital services, including remote banking that allows people like Bai to withdraw cash using a biometric and mobile ATM. And they are even helping to combat disinformation.

"It is only online that I can see what is happening and tell others that they should regularly wash their hands with soap, use disinfectant and wear masks," said Prajapati, 27. "I couldn't have helped any of these people (if I hadn't learned to use the Internet). I couldn't even have helped myself."

Osama Manzar, a social entrepreneur and founder of DEF, says that his work in empowering women like Prajapati has shown how important it is to have a digital infrastructure available for the last mile, especially during a disaster.

"Connectivity and access to the Internet must be part of basic human rights. It must be kept in mind, at the time of the pandemic and disaster, just as you provide access to food or water, there must be a way to provide access to the data". Manzar said.

Also a problem for rich countries

The digital divide has long been seen as a development problem. But the pandemic has revealed that rich countries are also affected by digital deprivation.

According to Pew research, more than four in 10 low-income households in the United States do not have access to broadband services. And in the UK, 1.9 million households do not have Internet access, while tens of millions more rely on pay-as-you-go services to connect.

"Sometimes people talk about Covid-19 as a great leveler. But really, the way people experience the crash is not the same at all," said Helen Milner, executive director of the Good Things Foundation, a charity from the UK who works with the government to get more people online.

"Digital exclusion is, for many people, just an extension of the social exclusion they face, and poverty is definitely part of that."

The British government recently launched a series of initiatives to help try to tackle digital exclusion. Among the schemes is a new campaign, DevicesDotNow, which asks companies to donate devices, sims, and mobile access points. Good Things Foundation is helping to deliver the devices to those in need and helping with training. So far, they have given around 2,000 tablets.

Among the recipients was Annette Addison, who lives alone in a flat in Birmingham, central England, and uses a wheelchair to get around. Before closing, she would go to her local community center to access the Internet and receive assistance with her disability payments. But without a smartphone, she says she has felt isolated and in the dark about the state of her benefits.

"I was not coping at all. I was very lonely and depressed when the crash started, but since I had the tablet … when I feel lonely, I can talk to my grandchildren or my daughter. I contact them constantly, because they are always online. "

On May 1, Addison turned 60. She celebrated with her grandchildren via video chat on her new iPad, the same iPad she now uses to review her benefits portal. And he's recently signed up for a dating site too. "I feel like a teenager," she said.

But as governments try to implement digital services for those most in need, the question remains: who gets a device and who doesn't?

Hafsha Shaikh, founder of SmartLyte, the digital skills center that distributed the device to Addison, said that is a question that haunts her.

"That device is not just about immediate support during Covid, but about opening the door, for parents and families, to aspirations and opportunities," Shaikh said. There are currently another 1,500 on the waiting list in your area.

"The biggest challenge is, who do I choose?"