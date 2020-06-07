Almost half the world is experiencing this pandemic without the internet

They told him that a deadly virus "like a whooping cough" was affecting the country and had even hit the nearby city of Maicao. But she was skeptical that he was so close to home. "I don't know if this is true," said Montiel, 38, who is part of the country's largest indigenous group, the Wayuu.
When the Colombian government issued a national blockade in late April, she and her husband were advised to stay home with their three children, stay away from other people, wash their hands, and wear masks to prevent the virus, that has killed more than 400,000 people around the world.
But for the Montiels, the order to stay home is their own type of death sentence.
Before the crash, Angela occasionally reloaded a SIM card to use WhatsApp, but was unable to recharge it since the crash. Without an Internet connection, there is no way to "work remotely." Angela weaves traditional Wayuu backpacks, but cannot sell them on the street under current restrictions.
For now, her family has been surviving on emergency cash payments from the non-governmental organization Mercy Corps. It is impossible for your children to continue their education from home without access to online school supplies. As for the updates, they expect phone calls from friends or family, who could bring news. Otherwise, they are in the dark.
"Since we don't have television, internet or anything, we don't know if it's still working or if it will continue to work, so obviously we can't go out or move," Montiel said. "We are desperate".
Governments around the world are committed to providing universal access by 2020, but the digital divide is still deep and is also widening offline inequalities.
People in poorer regions are less likely to be connected, as are women, older people, and people living in remote or rural areas. And in many cases, connectivity can be tenuous – closings of offices, schools, or public spaces, such as libraries and cafes, have cut off access for many.
"Covid-19 has shown that there is a huge gap, and it has actually been a shock to some governments. When they asked their employees to go to work from home … many of them could not."
Sarpong is hopeful that the crisis will overcome existing barriers to Internet access, from lack of political will to regulatory barriers and data affordability, to connect more to the world.
"Governments should look at internet access, not as a luxury, but as a facilitator who can transform their economies … I think it is a wake-up call for them," said Sarpong.
A digital gender gap
Digital technologies have rapidly revolutionized life as we know it. But not everyone benefits equally, and many are left behind due to a lack of infrastructure, literacy and training.
In India, an aggressive approach to digitization has shifted most of the benefits of online government, from rations to pensions. Even before the pandemic, the poorest in the country relied on digital, even though half the population was disconnected.
The pandemic has only magnified the irony of that situation.
Lal Bai, a 65-year-old widow living in a remote village in Rajasthan, was unable to walk the five miles to the nearest city to withdraw cash from the government, and had no means of accessing government funds online, for which she quickly discovered herself without food at home.
Distressed, Bai ended up at the door of Ombati Prajapati, who runs a digital service store in her town. "She was the only one who would help me."
"It is only online that I can see what is happening and tell others that they should regularly wash their hands with soap, use disinfectant and wear masks," said Prajapati, 27. "I couldn't have helped any of these people (if I hadn't learned to use the Internet). I couldn't even have helped myself."
Osama Manzar, a social entrepreneur and founder of DEF, says that his work in empowering women like Prajapati has shown how important it is to have a digital infrastructure available for the last mile, especially during a disaster.
"Connectivity and access to the Internet must be part of basic human rights. It must be kept in mind, at the time of the pandemic and disaster, just as you provide access to food or water, there must be a way to provide access to the data". Manzar said.
Also a problem for rich countries
According to Pew research, more than four in 10 low-income households in the United States do not have access to broadband services. And in the UK, 1.9 million households do not have Internet access, while tens of millions more rely on pay-as-you-go services to connect.
"Digital exclusion is, for many people, just an extension of the social exclusion they face, and poverty is definitely part of that."
"I was not coping at all. I was very lonely and depressed when the crash started, but since I had the tablet … when I feel lonely, I can talk to my grandchildren or my daughter. I contact them constantly, because they are always online. "
On May 1, Addison turned 60. She celebrated with her grandchildren via video chat on her new iPad, the same iPad she now uses to review her benefits portal. And he's recently signed up for a dating site too. "I feel like a teenager," she said.
But as governments try to implement digital services for those most in need, the question remains: who gets a device and who doesn't?
"That device is not just about immediate support during Covid, but about opening the door, for parents and families, to aspirations and opportunities," Shaikh said. There are currently another 1,500 on the waiting list in your area.
"The biggest challenge is, who do I choose?"
Swati Gupta and Jack Guy of CNN contributed to this report.