Almythea Film Series in development with Bruce Logan to direct

Almythea Film Series in development with Bruce Logan directing

Deadline reports that a science fiction movie franchise based on Almythea The book is in development by Rio Vista Universal, Porchlight Entertainment Worldwide, and Priscilla Presley. Cinematographer Bruce Logan (Tron, 2001: a space odyssey, Batman forever) will direct the first film in a script adapted from Steven A. Finly.

RELATED: Hamilton Director Thomas Kail to Lead Helm Fiddler in Roof Adaptation

Written by Aaron Cootes, Almythea follows the adventures of Little Hawk, a young villager who dreams of becoming a warrior, his childhood girlfriend Broken Arrows, who is engaged to the legendary champion of Astra, the complex and bitter tyrant Terrian Diomedes, also known as The Lost One, and his winged lord of the temptress. , the sinister and duplicitous Raven Weaver. In the context of a 1,000-year war between spiritual and immortal warriors known as E3 and Diomedes, Little Hawk's fate is manipulated by an E3 rebel shaman, Gray Paw. This parallel universe teems with mythical creatures ranging from enchanting pixie-shaped "Fleafs" to "Evil-Whisperers" and more.

Pick up your copy of the book here!

"We were scheduled to be at WonderCon in Anaheim, California and at San Diego Comic-Con, where we partnered with The Jim Henson Company last year and licensed the FARSCAPE brand for the 20th anniversary." said James Ganiere, CEO of Rio Vista Universal. “We were on track to promote and expand our science fiction / fantasy fan base with this new Almythea franchise at the conventions. The first book was released in Australia, fall 2019 at the Supernova pop culture comics convention with author A.J. Cootes and headed by Cliff Simon. Most would view the cancellation of comic conventions as a major setback, but the Almythea team turned around and focused on feature film attachments. The break in activity provided the Almythea team with the opportunity to assemble a formidable team during this slow period. As a consequence, Almythea as a project is now much further along with the feature film than we imagine we would have been at this stage. "

RELATED: The School for Good and Evil: Paul Feig to Direct Netflix Movie Adaptation

Presley and Peter Bergmann of Porchlight (The lost World, Zena) will serve as executive producers.