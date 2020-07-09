Alumnus of & # 39; Southern Charm & # 39 ;, Cameran Eubanks, warns fans to stay away from Charleston in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

Cameran Eubanks has a message for its fans.

The 36-year-old Southern Charm student visited Instagram on Wednesday to urge her followers to consider the risks of the coronavirus before traveling to her hometown of Charleston, South Carolina.

In a post written on his Instagram story, Eubanks wrote: "I have people texting me that they are coming to Charleston on vacation this weekend and want restaurant recommendations.

"You may not know it, but we are LEADING THE COUNTRY in new cases of Coronavirus," he continued. "Charleston is literally NUMBER ONE."

Eubanks also revealed that the hospital her husband, Jason works at, "is running out of (personal protective equipment) again."

"My advice: stay away from Charleston," said the former reality star.

In another post, Eubanks shared a chart from The New York Times, showing the "places with the newest coronavirus cases" worldwide, with South Carolina at number three after Arizona and Florida.

"Oh, and we are third in the WORLD," he wrote of the graph.

Eubanks' comments appear months after the coronavirus pandemic, as several states across the country are seeing jarring increases in the number of cases reported daily.

12 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, more than 3 million of which are from the US On Tuesday, South Carolina reported nearly 1,000 new cases, while the country overall reported nearly 60,000.