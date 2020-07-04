Alveda King: Independence Day aspirations: the challenge of fighting for that most perfect union

On Independence Day we celebrate the birth of our nation, a nascent state determined to be somewhat different, somewhat better than the nations left behind by those early settlers who first made the journey to the "New World."

We do not celebrate the completion of that experiment or the perfection of our union. We celebrate your aspirations for your people to prosper in freedom and justice.

Admittedly, those aspirations at first and for many years did not encompass the rights of the people who were here for thousands of years before ships began arriving on our shores, or the people brought here in captivity on other ships.

We were an imperfect union then, and we are still an imperfect union. That is to be expected because, although we are made in the image of God, we are not God. We are human beings, imperfect sinners capable of both great evil and extraordinary justice, each one of us, from our Founding Fathers and mothers to all of us alive today in this dangerous moment for our nation.

Our union, that great experiment still under development, is in grave danger at the moment. We are facing not only a global pandemic that sickens and kills more people every day and the end of which we cannot predict, but also social unrest that we have never seen before.

We have been divided before. The civil War. The civil rights movement. The protests of the Vietnam war. All of this has stretched the fabric of our nation but has not been torn. Those challenges made us stronger, better.

I hope and pray that we can endure our current challenges, but we will not do it without God's help and without being able to find a way to listen to us.

Our streets are restless. For weeks, the protests and rallies that occasionally sparked riots made people fearful of leaving their homes or believing they had to defend those homes at gunpoint. No one is listening to anyone on these noisy and chaotic days. No one is being heard.

Similar to the way the #MeToo movement a few years ago brought down another prominent figure every few days, civil rights organizations, student groups, and others are now crumbling statues of prominent leaders from our nation's past. Even some of those you would expect to be safe, Robert Gould Shaw, Ulysses Grant, Abraham Lincoln, have become targets. I wake up every day wondering which historical figure is next.

I am not in love with statues, and I have made my feelings known before. My faith tells me not to worship idols, and a statue can become an idol. When a statue of my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was dedicated to me, I told my family that I wasn't sure I could be there. I loved and revered my uncle, the man, but I would not adore his statue.

We need to relearn civility, remember when we could disagree without burning the earth between us.

Still, it pains me to see these rebellious people, many of them ignorant of history, tearing down statues as if that were an answer to our problems. And it pains me to know that our First Amendment rights to freedom of expression are being trampled underfoot by a politically motivated Twitter mob that decides which feelings can be expressed and which should be stifled. The extremism of our newly anointed "culture of cancellation" is terrifying.

It is disheartening to realize that this time, when we stay socially distant from each other, it is exactly the time when we need to get back together. We have political differences that we will never overcome, but we are all Americans, regardless of whether we believe it is worth celebrating or not.

South Africa returned from apartheid. Rwanda found its way back from the genocide. The United States can find its way back from this unique and disturbing moment, with God's help and the resolve of a people, a blood, a race (Acts 17:26), still committed to forming that most perfect union imagined centuries ago. .

