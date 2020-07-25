Alvin Ailey, Artistic Director, focus of Troy Powell's sexual misconduct allegations

Houston was studying at the New York City School of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most prominent dance companies in the United States and an iconic institution in the world of black performing arts. Powell, a high-profile dancer, choreographer, and teacher nearly two decades older than himself, had helped make and break dance careers as a leader in the group's junior touring company.

But Houston said her professional relationship quickly became awkward when Powell sent her increasingly flirtatious text messages and sexual messages. One night in 2010, Powell invited Houston to a nightclub, where he pushed him against the wall, grabbed him by the groin and his butt and tried to kiss him, Houston said. Once he reported Powell's progress to the school's co-principals, Houston said they were told that doing a "big deal" about it would hurt his chances of getting a job at the company.

Anthony DeCarlis, another alumnus, said he considered Powell "a father figure" when Powell invited him to spend the night at his home in 2003, until he felt his teacher's penis brush his butt as he lay on a bed.

Powell has hurt people "who have entrusted The Ailey School with their dreams and their future," DeCarlis said in an interview with CNN this month. "I just don't want it to be a secret anymore."

The organization Ailey announced Monday that Powell "was no longer employed" there, saying that an investigation prompted by the social media conversations concluded that Powell had "engaged in inappropriate communication with adults enrolled in the school." But CNN found that Powell's behavior went beyond communications, and that the school leadership was brought up multiple allegations of misconduct years ago.

The accusations span almost a decade

Houston and DeCarlis are two of the four Ailey School alumni who alleged in official interviews with CNN that Powell abused their position of power, improperly touching them or making sexual overtures including inviting a student to a sex party and sending another an unsolicited photo of his genitals. Three of the students said that after rejecting Powell's advances, they were either excluded from the proceedings or rejected during the auditions, which they believed could have been a form of retaliation by Powell.

Friends or mentors of three of the former dancers told CNN that the students had shared their accounts of Powell's behavior at the time. The allegations span almost a decade between 2003 and 2011, before the #MeToo movement highlighted the similar behavior of a large number of prominent men.

Leaders of the Ailey organization knew of at least part of Powell's alleged conduct many years before the investigation began, according to several alumni who said they personally reported the incidents to the school's co-principals, Tracy Inman and Melanie Person.

Powell, 51, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. A spokesperson for organization Ailey declined to make Inman and Person available for an interview, and the co-directors did not respond to requests for interviews.

Ailey's spokesperson said that "at no time were complaints of physical misconduct reported" to Inman and Person.

"Ailey is instituting a comprehensive review of its policies and procedures, which provide multiple avenues for reporting, and will conduct additional training for all employees and students," spokesman Christopher Zunner said in an email. "We affirm our commitment to provide a safe and supportive environment for all."

Some former Ailey students and dancers told CNN that they viewed the allegations against Powell as a symptom of a bigger problem in a profession where art directors can get away with inappropriate behavior because they wield tremendous power over careers. of the dancers.

Legacy tarnished by a legendary dance company

The Ailey Company was launched in 1958, when it was difficult for many black dancers to perform with conventional dance groups. Its founder, choreographer, and modern dance pioneer, Alvin Ailey, used his experiences growing up in deeply segregated rural Texas to create impressive dances that incorporated black spirituality.

In her most famous play, Revelations, which was performed at the Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton openings and is still performed worldwide by dancers from the company, Ailey orchestrated the history of Black America on a 36-minute dance set for gospel songs Although the group was originally completely black, Ailey decided to make it multiracial; Most of its current students and members are people of color.

Before her death in 1989, Ailey grew the organization from a small ensemble into a dance empire. The group earned $ 48 million in revenue between July 2017 and June 2018, the most recent year for which its financial information is available.

Powell, a native of New York, had begun his training as a scholarship student at the Ailey School at age nine, according to his online biography on the company's website, which was withdrawn this week. He has performed around the world and taught at the school before taking office in 2012 as artistic director of the group's junior tourism company, Ailey II, which is seen as a springboard for the most prestigious dance roles.

A larger-than-life figure in the hallways of the glassy school building near New York City's Columbus Circle, Powell often poked his head into classes to check on potential recruits, and dance students would give their best performances. when it did, they said.

But behind the scenes, rumors about Powell's behavior spread among the tight-knit group of Ailey's alumni who have interacted with him.

Last month, those rumors exploded on social media: A TikTok video of two dancers titled "When you want to be on Ailey 2 … But the boys slept with Troy Powell" circulated widely among school students in The last weeks. It is not clear who created the video. But several alumni, including Houston and DeCarlis, posted their own, sometimes tearful, social media videos detailing the harassment they faced from Powell.

After that, an attorney working with Ailey's attorney general contacted several of the dancers who had commented on social media posts. Three of the dancers told CNN that they had been interviewed by that lawyer. Ailey licensed Powell in June while conducting that investigation, according to the organization.

Powell's fall represents the latest sexual harassment scandal to hit a leading dance institution in the United States in recent years. Peter Martins, artistic director of the New York City Ballet, retired in 2018 amid allegations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse, which he denied, and Marcelo Gomes, a star dancer at the American Ballet Theater, resigned in 2017 after Being charged with sexual misconduct Gomes, who has danced with other groups since then, has declined to comment on the accusation against him.

There is some evidence that Powell knew that his behavior towards students was inappropriate, even years before the school began its investigation.

A fifth Ailey alumnus, who asked not to be identified to avoid damaging his contacts in the dance industry, shared with CNN screenshots of Facebook messages he said Powell sent him in early 2013, before reaching a intensive summer program at Ailey. He said that less than an hour after a mentor posted a photo of him on Facebook announcing his graduation from another dance school, Powell texted him out of the blue: "How are you babyboi?"

In a series of messages, Powell told the then-20-year-old dancer that he could supplement his scholarship to help pay for Ailey School, and that the two could celebrate together once the dancer arrived in New York. But Powell conditioned his friendship on a secret vote.

"I want to help, but you have to promise me you won't tell a soul … not even your mother," Powell wrote. "I feel like I've been through this before and got into drama, not trying to go through that again."

From flirty messages to an alleged assault on a nightclub

The accounts the students shared with CNN followed a similar pattern: Powell started congratulating their dance and then sent them sex messages that were increasingly inappropriate, and in a couple of cases they escalated to physical behavior.

Her actions were a betrayal for the students who had dreamed of joining Ailey for most of their lives. Ryan Houston said he fell in love with dancing when he was a high school student in Los Angeles after attending an Ailey performance, and said dancing with the company was "what I saw for myself since I was 11 years old."

Houston was excited when he arrived at The Ailey School at age 21, he said, first through the intensive summer program and then full-time in the fall.

He said he quickly met Powell, who made him dance. "He would give me a lot of attention, looks and compliments," said Houston. But Powell soon began sending him increasingly flirtatious messages, he said.

Houston said he was uncomfortable with the text messages and had heard rumors about Powell, but would laugh or ignore Powell's comments "mainly because he didn't want to disturb him, because he was the one who chose who should be in the second company."

As admission decisions on Ailey II approached, Houston said Powell invited him to dinner. He decided to go, he said, "to show him that I'm fun, personable … like he's a great person to take on tour with." But the restaurant they went to was "romantic" and dark, Houston said. Over dinner, Powell asked "who have I been with, what do I like sexually" and "kept holding back the conversation on anything sexual," Houston said.

Then Powell asked him to go to a nightclub, and Houston reluctantly agreed, he said. Powell bought him a drink, took him to a corner, and then began to touch his groin and butt, Houston said. Powell was "trying to feel me, trying to kiss me," he said.

Houston, surprised, separated and left. In the cab home, she said she received a text message from Powell saying she was "childish." The next day, Houston said, Powell stopped talking to him, completely ignoring him. "It was almost like a switch." It went off, he said.

Later that year, when the new members of Ailey II were announced, Houston was not on the list. He said he was "devastated" and that his colleagues and other teachers were surprised that he did not make the cut.

The following summer, Houston said, another company leader brought him back as an apprentice in Ailey II. But after being rejected again for being a member of the company, he said he went to the school's co-principals, Inman and Person, and told them what happened to Powell. He said he did not recall whether he specifically groped about Powell, but that he told them that Powell was making inappropriate advances towards him.

His response, he said, was that they couldn't do anything without proof. They told him that "if I had to make a big problem about it and nothing happens, then it would be considered a problem and it would ruin my chances of getting to the first company," he said. "They told me that since I really don't have any text message proof of that, I should let him go and work hard and come back next year and audition."

Zunner, Ailey's spokesman, said that Inman and Person had never received reports of Powell's physical behavior. He did not respond to further questions about the Houston allegations.

Houston said he decided to let him go. She dropped out of school, stopped dancing, and struggled with depression when "my love for dancing waned," she said.

Houston said it no longer had the text messages it received from Powell because he received a new phone. But a former Ailey School teacher told CNN that Houston had shown him Powell's text messages at the time.

"I don't remember the words, but I found it intimidating and inappropriate," said the instructor, who asked that his name be hidden because he still has a relationship with the Ailey organization. "I felt like someone was inviting you on a date … I remember it made [Houston] really uncomfortable. I didn't know how to deal with it." The instructor said he encouraged Houston to report the episode to Ailey's leadership, but did not do it himself because he felt Houston was strong enough to handle it on his own.

Houston, who now lives in Los Angeles and runs an event planning company, said he decided to talk about Powell's actions after watching the TikTok video online, and because his eight-year-old son started showing interest in the dance. .

"It's bittersweet," he said, he would love to see his son follow in his footsteps, but he is also concerned that he has to face the same type of bullying. "Seeing him want to dance, you know, makes me nervous," he said.

The night of a teenage dancer at Powell's house

When Anthony DeCarlis missed his train back to New Jersey one night in 2003, the 19-year-old dance student barely thought twice before accepting Powell's offer to sleep at home, he said.

DeCarlis, who grew up in Rochester, New York, still remembers the first video he saw of the Ailey company performing a piece called Hymn. "I thought, 'Oh my God. They are so fierce,'" DeCarlis said. "It was beautiful what you can do with your body and the way you can express yourself through music. I have never seen anything like this."

What made it even more powerful, he said, was that "it was a black dance company, they were people who looked like me."

DeCarlis came to Ailey as part of an intensive summer program in 2003 and found it flattering when Powell started paying attention to his dance, he said. "He's telling me that I'm such a good dancer," said DeCarlis. "And it's like, 'Oh well, maybe I'm fine.'

Powell used to go out to bars with DeCarlis and other students, and Powell always seemed to know someone who could carry DeCarlis inside even though he didn't have a false ID, DeCarlis said. "I am like this little boy of five feet that bounces off the walls," he said. "And then he's giving me alcohol."

After a night in the city with Powell, DeCarlis, who was living in New Jersey at the time, missed the last train, he said. Powell invited him to spend the night at his home in Brooklyn. DeCarlis said he didn't care about that because "this is someone I trust."

But when they got to Powell's house, DeCarlis quickly realized that there was only one single bed. When he lay down, he said Powell tried to "snuggle against me," and he felt Powell's erect penis "trying to knock, knock, knock, knock on my back door."

"I was very surprised," said DeCarlis. He said he immediately told Powell to get off him, and his teacher stopped. The next morning, when a shell-shocked DeCarlis left for his class, he said that Powell gave him a gift: a Louis Vuitton duffel bag that Powell told him he had bought during an Ailey trip in Europe, to replace a Imitation that DeCarlis had bought and frequently wore.

After the incident, DeCarlis said Powell stopped talking to him, aside from occasional greetings in the hallway. He said it was cut from a piece that Powell had indicated had been selected. "My name was written on the cast list," he said, "and it was crossed out."

Another instructor told him it was cut because his ballet level was not advanced enough, DeCarlis said. He said he did not know if the rejection had anything to do with him saying no to Powell. "I was devastated," he said.

He said he told a friend he danced with as a teenager about the episode with Powell. The friend, who asked not to be identified to avoid damaging her dance career, told CNN that she remembered DeCarlis telling her about Powell rubbing his penis against him, and about the Louis Vuitton bag, at the time it happened.

DeCarlis, now 36, continued to dance with other companies and the Metropolitan Opera House, and currently teaches ballroom dancing. He said he was glad Powell no longer worked at Ailey. But he wants the school to make broader reforms and issue a public apology to former students bullied by the principal.

"I have literally buried this somewhere in my subconscious," DeCarlis said. "And this is how it will turn out."

After a lewd photo, the opportunities disappear

Every time Powell popped his head into classes at school, dance students always put on their best performances to impress him, the students said. But some were more cautious than others.

Addison Ector, who spent three years in school starting in 2010, said that even before arriving in New York, one of her dance mentors had warned her about Powell. Louis Jones, his instructor at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles, had told Ector to "keep an eye" on Powell, whom he said could try to make a pass at Ector, both Ector and Jones told CNN.

Jones himself had been a student at Ailey School in the early 2000s, and during that time, Powell made sexual proposals to more than one student who trusted Jones, he said. At the time, Jones said he complained to Denise Jefferson, then the principal of The Ailey School, who died in 2010.

Jones said Jefferson took notes during their meetings and told Jones that it should "allow him to handle the situation, and remain quiet about it." Jefferson told Jones not to "broadcast this" or "go out to the public," he recalled. "I think she didn't want the name of Alvin Ailey tarnished," he said.

It is unclear what Jefferson did with that information. But when Ector came to Ailey years later, Powell was still in a leadership position. In 2011, during Ector's sophomore year at school, his goal was to enter Ailey II, which is why he said he danced as hard as he could whenever Powell looked at him. They started having a little chat in the hallways, and Ector said he then started receiving messages on Powell's social media.

Powell invited him to events like dances, late-night parties celebrating fashion dance, but Ector declined each time, he said, with the excuse that he had a ballet class early in the morning.

Finally, Powell sent Ector, 19, a photograph of his penis, Ector said. The photo showed a man's chin and body, but not his face, so Ector said he assumed he was representing Powell.

Ector said he showed the photo to his best friend, another Ailey School student who has since moved to another dance company. The friend, who asked not to be identified to avoid damaging her career, confirmed Ector's account to CNN. He said the man's jaw and torso looked like Powell.

Ector deleted the photo and blocked Powell from sending him messages, he said. "At the time, I just wanted it to go away. I wanted it to end," Ector recalled.

But another dancer and friend of Ector's, Claire Guthrie, who also heard the story, said she was concerned about the incident. She told CNN that she introduced him to a counselor during a wellness class, and then told the full story to Person, one of the co-directors, when asked who she was talking about.

After that, Inman called Ector to his office, where he and Person asked him about the incident, Ector recalled. When Ector told them that he had received a photo of his instructor's penis, they asked him if the photo had Powell's face, Ector said.

The directors said "there is nothing they can do because they can't prove it was him in the photo," Ector said. He said he told them it came from Powell's number, but that didn't change anything. "They were protecting him," said Ector.

Zunner, Ailey's spokesman, did not directly address Ector's allegations.

At the time, Ector told his former teacher Jones, who said he reacted by calling Powell.

"I told Troy that Addison is my student who I sent there with the confidence and faith that he was going to receive excellent training and that he would not have to be sexually harassed," recalled Jones, who said he considered Ector as his son. . He said he said to Powell, "You have to stop this. You have been doing this for years."

Powell denied wrongdoing and said "Addison took it the wrong way," Jones said. Jones said he did not report the incident to the school because he did not want to harm Ector's chances of success at Ailey.

But Ector quickly saw that opportunities were running out anyway. He said Powell had verbally offered him an apprenticeship in Ailey II, but later learned that he didn't get the job. Ector tried again during his junior and senior year at school to audition for a spot on Ailey II, and was cut halfway through the auditions, he said. He believes they didn't give him a fair shake for what happened to Powell.

After dropping out of school, Ector continued to dance with companies from around the world. Earlier this summer, when the TikTok video appeared on his social media, Ector posted his own Instagram video, telling his story to the camera.

Powell's departure is "a step in the right direction," Ector said, adding that he hoped Ailey could "keep her legacy strong and not let this rotten apple ruin the entire batch."

Invitation to a sex party

Michael Bishop, who came to The Ailey School in 2011 after graduating from a college dance program in Mississippi, said his experience with Powell began when the teacher approached him one night after class.

"Tell me more about yourself," Bishop recalled saying to Powell. "He said, 'You really should audition for the second company'," and asked Bishop for his phone number.

Bishop, then 24, was excited. "I saw him as someone trying to become a mentor," Bishop said. "I didn't think twice about it."

About a week later, Bishop said, Powell invited him to lunch. During a meal at a restaurant near the school building, Powell told him that Ailey's students and teachers sometimes have romantic relationships, Bishop said. "My exact answer was: 'I don't do student-teacher relationships outside of the professional realm, period'," Bishop said. He said Powell seemed surprised by the response and laughed.

But Powell continued to text him and ask him to hang out, Bishop said. One night, he said that Powell called him and urged him to go to a party.

Powell said, "I think you will like this party," Bishop said. "And I said," What do you mean? "He said, 'Well, it's a sex party.'

Bishop said he told Powell that he was upset by the idea, and Powell told him he was joking. After hanging up, he said he was staying away from Powell. He said he did not tell the school administrators, or anyone else, because he doubted they had taken it seriously.

"This is an important company," Bishop said. "These people have tons of money. They are not going to listen to this person who says that this man has tried something."

A few months after her encounter with Powell, Bishop said he dropped out of school for a job with West Side Story in Europe. He said he no longer has Powell's text messages after getting a new phone.

Bishop believed for years that he was the only person Powell had made inappropriate advances toward, until he watched the videos on social media in recent weeks.

After Powell's departure, Bishop said he felt "a mixture of crying, euphoria, and happiness."

"You should have to pay for the things that you have done," Bishop said. Now, he added, Powell "cannot hurt anyone else."