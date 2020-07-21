Alvin Ailey, dance theater officer fired after allegations of sexual misconduct

The investigation, which was sparked by social media posts, concluded that Powell had "engaged in inappropriate communication with adults enrolled in the school," according to a statement released by the Ailey organization Monday night.
"Because his conduct was inconsistent with the standards expected of Ailey's staff, the executive leadership concluded that Mr. Powell was unable to continue in his position with the organization and is no longer employed in any capacity," said the organization. Powell had been put on a leave of absence in June during the investigation, according to the statement.
Powell, who has been a key figure in Ailey for decades, did not respond to requests for comment Monday night.
Four alumni of The Ailey School told CNN in the past two weeks that Powell had abused his position of power, even in ways that went beyond "inappropriate communications." They alleged that Powell improperly touched them or made sexual proposals that included sending a student an "unwanted" photo.
Three of the students said that after rejecting Powell's advances, they were either excluded from the proceedings or rejected during the auditions, which they believed was a form of retaliation by Powell. The allegations against Powell that were detailed by the former dancers who spoke to CNN spanned from 2003 to 2011.
Two former dancers said they complained to administrators at The Ailey School about Powell's conduct years ago, but he was allowed to remain in his position, travel with the company and teach. A spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on that allegation.
Powell, a larger-than-life figure in the hallways of the glassy school building near Columbus Circle in New York, performed worldwide and taught at The Ailey School before taking over in 2012 as Artistic Director of Ailey II, the The group's junior tourism company is seen as a springboard for the most prestigious dance roles.
But behind the scenes, rumors about Powell's behavior spread among Ailey's tight-knit group of alumni who have interacted with him, the dancers said.
Last month, those rumors exploded on social media: A TikTok video of two dancers titled "When you want to be on Ailey 2 … But the boys slept with Troy Powell" circulated widely among school students in The last weeks. And several alumni sometimes posted tearful videos on social media of themselves detailing the harassment they faced by Powell.
After that, an attorney working with Ailey's attorney general hired by the school contacted several of the dancers who had commented on social media posts. Three of the dancers told CNN that they had been interviewed by that lawyer.
The Ailey Company was launched in 1958, when it was difficult for many black dancers to perform with conventional dance groups. Its founder, choreographer, and modern dance pioneer, Alvin Ailey, used his experiences growing up in deeply segregated rural Texas to create impressive dances that incorporate the history and spirituality of black America.
Before her death in 1989, Ailey grew the organization from a small ensemble to an empire that earned $ 48 million in revenue between July 2017 and June 2018, the most recent year for which her financial information is available. Ailey's dancers performed at the Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton presidential inaugurations, and the group was considered a "vital American cultural ambassador to the world" in a 2008 congressional resolution.