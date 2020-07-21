Alvin Ailey, dance theater officer fired after allegations of sexual misconduct





Troy Powell, the 51-year-old artistic director of Ailey's junior tourism company and a professor at The Ailey School in New York City, was fired after an investigation commissioned by the school to investigate the misconduct allegations, the organization.

The investigation, which was sparked by social media posts, concluded that Powell had "engaged in inappropriate communication with adults enrolled in the school," according to a statement released by the Ailey organization Monday night.

"Because his conduct was inconsistent with the standards expected of Ailey's staff, the executive leadership concluded that Mr. Powell was unable to continue in his position with the organization and is no longer employed in any capacity," said the organization. Powell had been put on a leave of absence in June during the investigation, according to the statement.

Powell, who has been a key figure in Ailey for decades, did not respond to requests for comment Monday night.