It has been confirmed that Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey will exit the show after its seventh season. The actress made the announcement herself on Instagram, thanking fans for their support over the years. “I’ve had the most beautiful time playing Alicia Clark and am grateful for every moment,” she wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey, especially AMC and Fears the Walking Dead team for giving me this opportunity.”

The storyline of the Fear the Walking Dead

The season finale will see Alicia’s character leave the show. Fear the Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chambliss also confirmed Debnam-Carey’s departure in a statement to Deadline. “Alycia has been a treasured member of Fear The Walking Dead since the very beginning,” he said.

“She created a truly unforgettable character in Alicia and we all want to thank her for her amazing work over the last seven seasons.” “We are also excited to continue working with Alycia as she is set to star in one of our upcoming Fear The Walking Dead digital spinoffs.”

Though no specific details about the spinoff have been released, it will reportedly focus on Debnam- Carey’s character, Alicia. The news of Debnam-Carey’s departure comes after it was revealed that Fear The Walking Dead will be getting a sixth season.

Names of the characters in the Fear the Walking Dead

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark

Cliff Curtis as Travis Manawa

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez

Lennie James as Morgan Jones

Jenna Elfman as June

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie

Maggie Grace as Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki

Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz

Karen David as Grace Mukherjee

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie

Mercedes Mason as Ofelia Salazar

Colby Hollman as Wes

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has left the show and issued a statement

“I am deeply grateful to have Feared the Walking Dead in my life for 150 episodes, across seven seasons. It’s been an incredible privilege to work alongside such a talented and collaborative cast and crew, many of whom have become like family to me over the years.

I am so appreciative of AMC’s passion for and dedication to this show and to all of its fans around the world. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Fear The Walking Dead, and am excited to continue my work with AMC on new projects.” Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Andrew Chambliss confirmed that Debnam-Carey will not be returning for season eight of the series. “Alycia has been a key part of Fear The Walking Dead since the very beginning,” Chambliss said in a statement. “She is an incredibly talented actress and has contributed immensely to the show. We are all going to miss her dearly.”

The upcoming episode of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on Sunday may not be the final appearance of one of the show’s main characters.

What do you think of Alycia Debnam-Carey’s departure from Fear The Walking Dead?