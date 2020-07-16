Alyssa Milano calls for a national closure of coronavirus amid an increase in cases, criticizes Trump and Dr. Fauci

Alyssa Milano called for a national shutdown and criticized President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic amid a spike in cases across the United States.

The actress and activist took to Twitter earlier this week and posted a series of critical tweets in the wake of California Governor Gavin Newsom announcing new restrictions and closings across the state to help combat the spread of the virus.

California is one of many states that is experiencing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. Milano advocated a national shutdown, offering ideas like printing cash and universal basic income to help avoid the economic impact.

"F — this" she wrote. "And all these idiots are talking about our kids going back to school ?! We need a NATIONAL closure NOW. Print in cash. Give the UBI people until we have this pandemic under control, ”he wrote.

ALYSSA MILANO CALLS FOR WASHINGTON REDSKINS TO CHANGE HER NAME: "WE MUST END RACISM"

In another tweet, he directly criticized Trump for his inaction on the issue of the pandemic.

"Trump doesn't care how many people die. He only cares about the economy and his reelection." she wrote. "Why else would I be ignoring all the doctors and specialists in the world?"

The star then addressed Dr. Anthony Fauci, criticizing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for not confronting the president.

ALYSSA MILANO SAYS THE BIDEN-HARRIS TICKET & # 39; MUST HAPPEN: & # 39; THE RIGHT TEAM FOR THIS MOMENT IN HISTORY & # 39;

"Dr. Fauci could be great and a national treasure, but let's not forget that he just sat there while Trump made ridiculous public health statements without education." she wrote. "He also allowed the White House to silence him while things continued to spiral out of control."

He concluded his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, noting that if Trump cannot be trusted to handle the national crisis, it is up to state governors to meet and find solutions.

"We need to stop with the narrative of the red and blue states. We all live in the same country. " she concluded. "If Trump is not going to come up with a national strategy to help the American people experience a pandemic, then all the governors of this country must come together to solve this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday morning, the new coronavirus has infected more than 13,113,181 people in 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 578,628 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, counting more than 3,431,574 illnesses and at least 136,466 deaths.