Alyssa Milano is set on fire on Twitter for wearing a crocheted mask

Alyssa Milano was roasted quite forcefully on social media after showing off her new crocheted protective mask. The actress had to defend the mask, but most of her detractors didn't seem to mind, which isn't really surprising these days. The current state of affairs in the world has reached a tipping point in terms of people who get tired of staying home. Now, as cities slowly reopen, a new battle has begun: the battle of whether or not to wear a mask when going out in public.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Let's go! #Wear a maskpic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

It's a festive weekend and many people spend it outdoors, trying to get back to some form of normalcy, which may or may not include a face mask. Alyssa Milano shared a photo of her family in masks and invited her social media followers to do the same. He seems harmless, but his mask was crocheted, which could easily let anything in or out, making it totally ineffective, at least on the surface. "His mask is exactly what this fence does to keep mosquitoes away," said one user.

Another person approached Alyssa Milano to tell her that she was a "special kind of stupid" when wearing a crocheted mask. "A crochet mask … every time I think you couldn't be dumber, you prove me wrong," someone else said on Twitter. Comments kept coming as people couldn't believe he would wear a mask like that. Milano has been very outspoken about her dislike for the Trump administration and that has sparked a lot of enthusiasm on social media from Trump supporters, who loved to point out how "dumb" she was over the weekend.

It turns out that Alyssa Milano's crisscrossing mask has a stitched carbon filter inside. "The mask has a filter for the love of God. A carbon one. My mom makes them," revealed the actress. As she continued to get hit with more criticism, she shared an image of the filters, along with an Amazon link to where they can be purchased in bulk. "A – holes, the mask has a carbon filter. So yes, it could be crocheted but totally safe," he said. But the damage was done.

Even after sharing evidence that her crisscross mask has a secure filter, Alyssa Milano continues to be roasted on social media. She seems to be taking it easy and seems rather used to being criticized by Trump supporters and "anti-masked" on social media. With companies reopening across the country, many require masks to enter and the same can be said for theme parks when they reopen. Universal Orlando will reopen on June 5 and visitors will not be able to enter the park without a mask. You can see Alyssa Milano's Twitter Revelation of his crisscrossed mask above, along with some criticism below.

Asses, the mask has a carbon filter. So yes, it can be crocheted but totally safe. #Wear a mask – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Your mask is exactly what this fence does to keep mosquitoes away. pic.twitter.com/G5GT5A3Z9p – No PC (@ksbyron) May 23, 2020

A crocheted mask … every time I think you couldn't be dumber, you prove me wrong. https://t.co/MygPM2F2Oo – Francois (@ Action_fran44) May 23, 2020

Are you really going to recommend a horrible product that scams people to save face? "Oops" and putting on a proper mask would have been a better idea. pic.twitter.com/0T1p2j3wuk – WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) May 23, 2020

Good luck breathing that. Shit from China. – RedStateGayBro (@ RedStateGayBro1) May 23, 2020

Is there a crochet pocket to add that filter to? Because I don't see white in that hole … I see FLESH pic.twitter.com/9E03cJepsc – Mom Mary Mangoz (@MMangoz) May 23, 2020

We can see your nostrils … your eyelash is also coming out of the lid imaoooo pic.twitter.com/vnCEdrNS8q – mothra is a trans man (@FTMmothra) May 24, 2020

Can you show how they fit into the point mask? Having trouble visualizing that. – Infinite Ennui (@Infinite_Ennui) May 23, 2020