Alyssa Milano, more stars criticize Trump for suggesting that a man pushed by Buffalo police may be "ANTIFA provocateur"

President Trump again receives a backlash after pressing send tweet, this time suggesting A 75-year-old protester, who was pushed by police in Buffalo, New York, "could be an ANTIFA provocateur."

"The Buffalo protester pushed by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur," Trump began in a tweet Tuesday.

He continued: “Martin Gugino, 75, was rejected after showing up to scan police communications in order to block the team. @OANN I saw him, he fell harder than he was pushed. I was aiming scanner. Could it be a trap?

Trump's tweet referenced a video shared on social media of the incident, which showed officers pushing the old man, who then fell to the ground and started bleeding on the sidewalk.

Trump immediately encountered Vitriol criticizing his tweet, provoking a strong backlash from both sides of the aisle, which included two of Trump's most vocal critics on social media: actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano and actor Michael Rapaport, who did not hold. back in your answers.

"Oh, shut your mouth now", Milano, 47, shot back, while Rapaport, 50, was enraged, typing again, "When this SC * MBAG is asked about this face-to-face, he won't answer and say it's an unpleasant question. Damaged LiL Donnie.

Meanwhile, independent filmmaker Dan Bell called Trump, America's "trash can" and Mia Farrow answered, "You are a terrible person. SHAME."

Actress Patricia Arquette simply called Trump a "LiarAnd "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen flipped the script on Trump, writing, "I think you ARE a provocateur for Antifa."

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski pleaded not guilty to a second-degree assault after they were caught on camera pushing Martin Gugino to the ground during protests in the city over the death of George Floyd. The officers were suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation was launched against the men. District Attorney John Flynn said officers "crossed a line."

Gugino seemed to be trying to speak to the officers as they marched down a street. Gugino, according to the Western New York Peace Center (WNYPC), worked on the group's Latin American Solidarity Committee.

The New York Post reported that Gugino previously tweeted from his account, which now appears to have been removed, in support of protests against racism and police brutality across the country.

"The protests are exempt from the curfew because Congress (and mayors) cannot enact laws that reduce the right of people to assemble peacefully and complain to the government," Gugino wrote, according to the newspaper. "The government should gratefully receive the complaint, not arrest or beat people."

However, other Buffalo Police officers appear to support Officers McCabe and Torgalski. The 57 officers from the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigned last week, and other officers also cheered McCabe and Torgalski when they left court Saturday after being released without bond.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.