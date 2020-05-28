Alzheimer's Gene Linked to Serious Risk of COVID-19





By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) – People who have a defective gene related to Alzheimer's disease may face an increased risk of COVID-19, reports an international team of researchers.

Part of the increased risk among people with dementia may be due to the high rates of new coronavirus infections in nursing homes. But this study suggests that genetics may also be a factor.

The APOE e4e4 gene variant is known to increase Alzheimer's risk up to 14-fold. It also increases the risk of heart disease.

Researchers from the University of Exeter School of Medicine in England and the University of Connecticut analyzed data from more than 382,000 people of European descent.

Of these, approximately 2.4% had the ApoE e4e4 gene variant. Meanwhile, 5.1% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had the genetic variant. While only one association was observed, the researchers said this suggests that people with the faulty gene have twice the risk of infection with the new coronavirus.

"This is an exciting result because we could now determine how this faulty gene causes vulnerability to COVID-19. This could lead to new ideas for treatments," said study co-author Chia-Ling Kuo, an assistant professor of public. health sciences at the University of Connecticut.

According to the authors, one in 36 people of European descent has two defective copies of this gene. The study was published May 26 in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences.

The same researchers previously found that people with dementia are three times more likely to get severe COVID-19, but they are not among the populations that are recommended to protect or shelter-in-place.

Kuo said the findings also show that the increasing risks of diseases that seem inevitable with aging could be due to specific biological differences. She said that could help researchers understand "why some people remain active until age 100 or older, while others become disabled and die at age 60."

Study leader David Melzer is a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Exeter. He said that several studies have now shown that people with dementia are at high risk for severe COVID-19 infection.

"This study suggests that this high risk may not be simply due to the effects of dementia, advanced age or frailty, or exposure to the virus in nursing homes. The effect may be due in part to this underlying genetic change, it puts them at risk for both COVID-19 and dementia, "he said in a University of Exeter press release.

Sources

SOURCE: University of Exeter, press release, May 26, 2020

