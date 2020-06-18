Amanda Kloots gives Nick Cordero an update and shares how she stays positive

See this post on Instagram

Hello! I wanted to take a minute to greet my new followers and tell them a little more about myself and my page! Life: I am from Ohio but I lived in New York for 19 years. I acted on Broadway, national tours, film and television for 16 years. At 32 years old, I went through an unexpected divorce, I felt completely lost and terrified of my future. It was then that I decided to start my own business and take control of my life. I took a great leap of faith, trusted my instincts, and launched my business with the world's first rope jump class! My years on the Broadway stage bring unique energy and power to my fitness classes. I also have an online subscription series on my website. I met Nick doing the Broadway show, Bullets Over Broadway. We were friends first and then we fell in love. We were married in New York in 2017 and we had Elvis two years later. Nick dreamed of living in Los Angeles, buying a home, and raising Elvis in Laurel Canyon, so we moved to Los Angeles in September 2019. Elvis, our baby, just turned 1! I have wanted to be a mother all my life. I would have 5 more kids if I could! Religion: I was raised knowing God, reading the Bible and the power of prayer. I love that going to church on Sundays makes me feel refreshed and connected to something bigger than me. I love that in difficult times, like the one I am in, I can trust my faith to help guide me. I love religion and I appreciate all religions. I would never force mine on anyone, but I will always share how my faith helps me. Positivity: I start every day with a positive quote that I later share in my stories. I think if you start your day in a positive way then it takes you with you. I think a smile is your best accessory. My motto in life is "Get as big as you can!" Current Life: Nick has been in the ICU for 73 days, currently dealing with the healing of COVID complications. I am balancing this, raising a child and building my business. My family is here and it has been an incredible support system for me and Elvis. What to Expect in My Feed: Nick Updates, Elvis Photos, Fitness Inspo, Home Renovation, and Products I Love to Share With You. Thanks for follow me! xx, Amanda