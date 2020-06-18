Amanda Kloots gives Nick Cordero an update and shares how she stays positive

(CNN)Amanda Kloots spoke extensively on Instagram on Wednesday night, answering questions about her husband, actor Nick Cordero.
Kloots, a dancer and fitness instructor, said that although her husband is unable to speak as he remains in ICU with a ventilator, he does communicate with her eyes.
"He really can't even move them, that's how weak he is," he said in his Instagram stories. "He looks up, he looks down, he looks left and right. And he answers yes and without questions, a yes is looking up and a no is looking down."
Kloots was candid about her husband's uphill battle and said the past two days had been "everywhere" due to Cordero's fluctuating blood pressure. He also said that he had lost 65 pounds while in the hospital and that "his muscles definitely atrophy."
Kloots acknowledged that Cordero will have a long road to rehabilitation ahead, but said he remains hopeful.
"(He) would probably be in a rehab center for a year before coming home. They say every week in the ICU is a month of rehab," he explained.
Kloots credited his faith for sustaining it in this challenging time.
"Honestly, I think my faith keeps me a very positive person. I start every day, I think of a positive quote and I post it on my stories," he said. "I wake up and think to myself that I am so lucky to be able to wake up and do things. I just try to use it every day to the fullest … I am exhausted, I am trying to be a wife, a mom and run a business. I am exhausted but I'm fine ".