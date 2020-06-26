Amanda Kloots says Nick Cordero has had a new lung infection

Lamb remains on a ventilator and has been hospitalized for 85 days due to coronavirus complications. He has struggled with a number of virus-related complications since he was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in March. He also had to have his leg amputated after problems with blood clotting.

"Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how it feels to catch the flu and how it can take a full week for your body to recover. Now imagine how Nicks's body feels, everything that has happened and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time, "wrote Kloots on Instagram. "He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for himself and down for no. When he's alert he can also move his jaw. I've been doing passive physical therapy to help him in any way I can to make him stronger." , to keep your joints moving and engage your muscles. You still cannot move your body. You have had some mild blood infections that are causing blood pressure problems, although they are under control. Its ventilation configuration is improving and its numbers are trending. better direction. It is relatively stable. "

She went on to write, "Is this a defeat? Sometimes it is, I won't lie. I wish I could go into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I feel determined again! I give her as much energy as I can. I tell her goals the doctors would like to see. I insist she CAN do this! People may look at me like I'm crazy. They may think I don't fully understand her condition because I'm smiling and singing in his room every day. I'm just not going to be sad and sad for me or him. That's not what Nick would want me to do. That's not my personality. I fight and will continue to fight for Nick every day. our side, anything can happen!