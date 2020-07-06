Amanda Kloots took us on a journey of hope for Nick Cordero







Kloots, in turn, leaned on the love she and Lamb received from their followers, asking people to play the song "Got a Lot O & # 39; Livin & # 39; To Do" by Elvis Presley.

Kloots wrote on Instagram that she had played it for her husband during Facetime and a nurse who treated him said Cordero's blood pressure dropped after listening to the song.

That helped start weeks of singing and dancing videos of those who want to show their support for the artist who was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway."

Cordero had been performing in "Rock of Ages" before falling ill and the songs on that show became a favorite for those who participated in the #WakeUpNick movement.

His wife shared many of the light-hearted videos on her Instagram stories, along with memories of her life with Cordero and her 1-year-old son, Elvis.

Cordero's song "Live Your Life" became a theme among fans.

Kloots was equally transparent when things were not going well, writing in a post on June 25 "Is this a defeat? Sometimes it is, I won't lie."

"I wish I could go into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand," Kloots wrote. "But instead of feeling defeated, I feel determined again! I give him as much energy as I can."

In announcing her husband's death, Kloots thanked her for the love that flowed from all over the world.

"You have no idea how much you raised my spirit at 3pm every day as the world sang the Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding hands," he wrote. "When I sang the last line to him, they'll give you hell, but don't turn them on, kill your light not without fighting. Live your life," I smiled because he definitely fought. I will always and forever love my sweet man "





