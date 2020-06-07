Amanda Nunes makes history in dominant UFC title defense

LAS VEGAS – Amanda Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend a championship belt while holding titles in two weight classes on Saturday night, earning a unanimously dominant decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also knocked out Raphael Assunção an instant before the second-round bell in the main event at a fanless gym on the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas.

UFC 250 was the second event held at the UFC Apex gym in the promotion's hometown since its resumption in competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Apex octagon is 25 feet in diameter instead of the typical 30 feet, and those enclosed quarters resulted in several entertaining finishes, including spectacular knockouts by Garbrandt and fellow bantamweight star "Suga" Sean O’Malley.

Widely considered the best female fighter in mixed martial arts history, Nunes (20-4) is the UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion.

While Nunes' dominance was tested in his last bout against bantamweight Germaine De Randamie in December, Spencer (8-2), relatively inexperienced, provided few challenges for the champion, other than the remote possibility of breaking his hands on repeated collisions with Spencer's face.

Nunes hit the slowest Spencer with his fearsome attack power from the start, slicing through the challenger's face and then sending his mouthpiece flying during the third round. Spencer had an unpleasant bruise growing on her forehead after the fourth round.

Nunes comfortably defended her featherweight belt for the first time since taking it from Cris "Cyborg" Justino in December 2018. She has defended the bantamweight belt five times since 2016.

Garbrandt (12-3) had lost three consecutive fights before this impressive performance ended with a cross from the right that knocked out Assunção in the last second of the second round. Garbrandt retreated to the fence, dodged Assunção's right hand and landed a perfect shot to the face, sending Assunção back and facing the canvas.

The victory was Garbrandt's first since December 2016, when he beat Dominick Cruz for the 135-pound title.

O’Malley (12-0) opened the pay-per-view portion of UFC 250 with a brutal blow from veteran Eddie Wineland with just 1:54 in his bout.

O & # 39; Malley's right hand on his jaw dropped Wineland onto his back with his hands still raised. O'Malley moved imperiously away from his blow before the pointless Wineland or the referee knew what happened.

"When you're as fast and accurate as I am, I'll land first and land early," said O & # 39; Malley. "And I landed on the button."

Aljamain Sterling later knocked Cory Sandhagen unconscious with a bare rear choke just 88 seconds from a fight to determine the next bantamweight title contender. Sterling (19-3), who has five consecutive wins, quickly snagged himself into a full-length triangle and a deep choke to finish off Sandhagen, who tapped just before going to sleep.

Light heavyweight Devin Clark knelt with his fist raised in the air during his pre-fight presentation of Bruce Buffer. Clark then earned a unanimous decision victory over previously undefeated prospect Alonzo Menifield, persevering with a left eye closed by punches.

Clark and teammate Jon Jones spent time on the streets of Albuquerque last weekend, talking to protesters and assisting in property damage cleanup efforts.

Clark did not speak to the media after his fight, but instead went to a hospital for immediate attention.

But Sterling spoke in support of the widespread protests following the death of George Floyd in his post-fight interview.

"The world is in ruins right now, especially the United States," said Sterling. "We are going through a lot in this country. It is a great country, but there are many things that must be changed, especially the injustices that occur to minorities throughout the United States. This is for everyone at home fighting the good fight, protesting. I support you guys. I'm with you guys. "

Featherweight Cody Stamann earned a dominant decision over Brian Kelleher just 10 days after the death of Stamann's brother Jacob, 18.

"It has been very difficult," said Stamann, who was visibly emotional in the cage. "I've been fighting tears all day. I had to buckle up and be a man and do this for my family, for myself."

The UFC led the return of American sports last month with three shows in Florida. President Dana White is determined to host almost weekly shows in the future, and he still intends to stage fights this summer on a private island called "Fight Island."

Although White has been reserved about where he will organize combats between combatants who cannot reach the USA. USA Due to coronavirus travel restrictions, lightweight Herbert Burns blurted out that Fight Island is in Abu Dhabi after beating Evan Dunham in the initial UFC 250 bout.