Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, odds and analysis

Breaking down the UFC 250 main event:

Amanda Nunes (-650) vs. Felicia Spencer (+475)

Spencer is a natural featherweight whose arsenal is based on karate, Muay Thai, and BJJ. This will be his fourth UFC fight. He is 2-1, with his only loss, a much-disputed three-round loss to Cris Cyborg.

In addition to a vast experience deficit, Spencer is two inches shorter and gives the champion an inch of arm and leg reach. If Spencer has any chance of winning, he will have to press Nunes, smash her into the cage, and take the champion to the mat and win first place.

Spencer must avoid at all costs any prolonged confrontation with Nunes, and the best way to do this is to press and attack to gain the inside position. That will allow Spencer to muffle some of the power and fire from Nunes' punches and the lethal kicking game. The risk of this more apparent game plan is the tremendous risk that Spencer puts when he tries to jump straight into the fire.

Nunes has competed or defended the title in seven consecutive five-round bantamweight and featherweight championship bouts. Arguably she is one of the two best female mixed martial artists today. She has won 72 percent of her fights via KO or TKO, and her 80 percent takedown defense will help counter Spencer's attempts to get her to the mat.

Spencer's size, toughness, and strength will make him interesting, but in addition to his inexperience, there is this: fighters in a position to experience "octagon jitters," that is, inexperienced fighters in a debut fight, and in this case the event. Top performer in a pay-per-view for the UFC: They've won 26 percent of their fights since 2013.