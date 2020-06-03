Amanza Dated Mary’s Client Taye Diggs From Season 1

The second series of Sell ​​Sunset it dropped on Netflix on May 22 and along with the new season came a new real estate agent, Amanza Smith. Many of the luxury real estate agents rub shoulders with some famous faces since The HQ at Oppenheim Group is located in the Hollywood Hills. It turns out that the new girl Amanza dated Mary's famous client Taye Diggs from Sell ​​Sunset season 1!

Amanza explains in season 2 how she has known Jason Oppenheim for about 15 years. She said she is a single mother of two and was initially raising her children with her father, former NFL player Ralph Brown.

Related: Sunset 2 Sale: Everything To Remember About Davina From Season 1

However, after her relationship with Ralph ended and Amanza started dating again, she and Taye Diggs dated in 2014. Taye is an actor known for starring. How Stella got her rhythm back, EmpireNetflix movie Set it up, and more. From the looks of it, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason, and Amanza have been great friends for years. And in 2018, during Sell ​​Sunset season 1 episode 3, Mary shows Amanza's ex around a property oozing a "LA feels like a New York vibe." She said: "Taye and I met about 15 years ago, and we met at a club in Los Angeles. He and I have become super, very close since then. Actually, this is not the first time I have helped Taye find a House". So perhaps Taye is also part of the Oppenheim Group social circle. Check out a photo Taye had posted of him and Amanza on Instagram:

Taye takes a look at a list of $ 3.6 million in the Hollywood Hills with Mary and the couple talk about everything from Italian furniture to the Jacuzzi and additional rooms, one of which would be for their son, Walker. Maria said: "Taye has to do with her son, Walker, when he is looking for a home, he wants to make sure it fits into his lifestyle." It seems that Amanza and Taye would be a great couple, considering that they are both parents and could merge their families, however, the same year that episode 3 was filmed, after four years of dating, Taye and Amanza separated . in 2018

There is little information available to confirm the reason for Amanza and Taye's separation, however she is definitely single during Season 2 of Sell ​​Sunset. When it comes to work, Amanza went from interior design to becoming a real estate agent and season 3 of the show is sure to see his career go even further. Hopefully, viewers will be able to see more of Amanza's love life in Season 3, which will air on August 7, 2020.

What Kylie Jenner reportedly spent $ 130 million on last year