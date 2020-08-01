Amar Singh: Modi leads tributes after the death of the Indian politician

Singh held great political power within the left-wing party until 2010, when he left the bloc to become an independent politician.
He was later elected to Parliament in Rajya Sabha, India by voters in Uttar Pradesh.
Leaders across the Indian political spectrum paid tribute to him on Saturday.
"Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure," Modi wrote. "In recent decades, he witnessed some of the major political events up close. He was known for his friendships in many spheres of life. Saddened by his disappearance."
India's President Ram Nath Kovind added: "It is sad to hear the disappearance of the high-ranking leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man from many parts, Singh was a capable MP. Condolences to his family, friends and sympathizers. "
Opposition leader Rajya Sabha also sent his condolences, describing Singh as "a fighter throughout his life."
Singh had struggled against ill health for several years, but continued to send messages on his Twitter page, celebrating Eid and paying tribute to revolutionary fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak hours before his death.