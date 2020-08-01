Amar Singh: Modi leads tributes after the death of the Indian politician

Singh held great political power within the left-wing party until 2010, when he left the bloc to become an independent politician.

He was later elected to Parliament in Rajya Sabha, India by voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders across the Indian political spectrum paid tribute to him on Saturday.

"Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure," Modi wrote. "In recent decades, he witnessed some of the major political events up close. He was known for his friendships in many spheres of life. Saddened by his disappearance."