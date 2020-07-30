Amazin & # 39; But True: Bullpen Ruins DeGrominance … again

Wednesday was a tough loss for the Mets to swallow after holding a lead, blowing a win for Jacob deGrom and then failing to tie it home despite having the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth. To react to the third loss of the season, we bring you a new episode of the "Amazin’ But True "podcast with me and former Met Nelson Figueroa.

Figgie and I opened the program reacting to the loss, starting with a mishandling by Luis Rojas. How do you leave Justin Wilson in the game in the eighth inning after pitching for the fourth time in six days and clearly not having him? Dellin Betances should have been put in the game when the score became 4-3, before Wilson gave up two more runs. We also looked at the bottom of the ninth, the Mets 'stranded running backs and Yoenis Cespedes' key strikeout on a poor hitter. Figgie and I also talked about Andrés Giménez's great debut and how he would do interesting things if Robinson Cano had difficulties. Figgie looks at David Peterson's debut on Tuesday and why he compares himself a bit to Jon Niese. We also remember José Reyes' career after he announced his retirement when Figgie talks about what it was like to play with him.

Longtime until 2018 Mets director of public relations Jay Horwitz then joins the show. Horwitz is now the team's vice president of alumni of public management and historian. He talks about why he is enjoying his new role, if he loses his old job, the relationships he has formed over the years with the players, and tells some funny stories of guys pranking him. Horwitz talks about his book "Mr. Met", why he wrote it, and shares some anecdotes from the book, including the final opening on his glass eye. He also brings the famous dildo in T.J. Rivera's moment.

