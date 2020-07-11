Amazon, Apple and Microsoft compete for $ 2 billion

Wall Street is clearly a fan of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos of Amazon. These companies helped push Nasdaq to a record high of more than 10,000 on June 9 despite concerns about Covid-19.

Apple is drawing money from iPhone sales, and its service unit, the division that includes Apple Pay, Apple Music, and the App Store, is growing rapidly.

Both Microsoft and Amazon are also leaders in the lucrative cloud computing market with their highly profitable Azure and AWS businesses.

Premium for reliable growth in tough times

"When growth is poor, people pay more for growth," said Don Townswick, director of capital strategies for Conning. "This is an environment where there has been little growth for years, more or less since the 2008 financial crisis."

Wall Street analysts remain almost universally optimistic about the tech trio, too.

Twenty-nine of the 39 analysts who cover Apple have a "buy" recommendation, according to Refinitiv data. Meanwhile, 34 of the 37 analysts who follow Microsoft label it "buy," and 48 of the 51 analysts who cover Amazon rate it as "buy."

Is it time for Apple, Microsoft and Amazon to take a breather?

But take a deeper look, and fears begin to surface about the three actions: some believe they have run too far, too fast.

Apple and Microsoft have shot up more than 30% in 2020, making them the best in the Dow. Amazon is one of the best stocks in the S&P 500, with an increase of almost 70% so far this year. Despite the bullish analyst ratings, the consensus price targets for all three stocks are lower than their current prices.

Each of the three companies is strong and appears to be recession resistant. But valuations are a concern, Northern Trust Wealth Management chief investment officer Katie Nixon said in a report this week.

"These are big companies, but price matters in the long run. Nasdaq-dominating stocks are expensive," Nixon wrote, noting that Microsoft and Apple are each trading more than 25 earnings estimates for next year, while Amazon It is valued at "enormous" 60 times the forecasts.

"These are high valuations that leave little room for error, which could represent an obstacle to future future performance," he said.

Townswick also notes that the three tech titans face even more pressure to post healthy results, especially if the economy recovers next year. After all, if Apple, Microsoft and Amazon can prosper during a recession, shouldn't they do even better on a rebound?

"There could be danger if one of these flyers disappoints," Townswick said. "You live by the sword and you die by the sword and you will have to keep giving when things are back to normal."