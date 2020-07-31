Amazon beats profit estimates despite spending $ 4 billion on coronavirus measures

"This was another very unusual quarter, and I couldn't be more proud and appreciative of our employees around the world," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement Thursday.
Amazon said its investment in coronavirus measures during the quarter included funds to buy protective equipment for employees and improve warehouse cleanliness, as well as add family care benefits and pay bonuses to front-line warehouse and delivery workers.
Amazon sales in North America, in particular, grew 43% year-over-year to $ 55.4 billion, as consumers continued to rely on online shopping during the pandemic. And the resurgence of coronavirus cases through The United States is likely to "support continued patterns of solid orders at Amazon," according to Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White.
"Amazon has proven to be irreplaceable in delivering daily necessities to people around the world during this crisis, attracting more customers to the platform, expanding the list of products purchased by existing customers, and accelerating the move to e-commerce in general, "White wrote in an Investor Note earlier this week.
Revenue from Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computer business and single Biggest profit driver, grew nearly 29% to $ 10.8 billion in the quarter.
Still, analysts say the antitrust investigation is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the company, if it has one.
Amazon expects sales to grow between 24% and 33% during the next fiscal third quarter to between $ 87 billion and $ 93 billion.