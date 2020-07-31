Amazon beats profit estimates despite spending $ 4 billion on coronavirus measures





The online retail giant generated $ 88.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter on Thursday, 40% more than in the same period last year and well above the $ 81.6 billion analysts had expected. Net income doubled during the quarter to $ 5.2 billion, despite the company's investment of more than $ 4 billion in managing the coronavirus pandemic during the quarter.

Amazon ( AMZN ) Shares rose more than 4% in post-Thursday trading.

"This was another very unusual quarter, and I couldn't be more proud and appreciative of our employees around the world," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement Thursday.

Amazon said its investment in coronavirus measures during the quarter included funds to buy protective equipment for employees and improve warehouse cleanliness, as well as add family care benefits and pay bonuses to front-line warehouse and delivery workers.