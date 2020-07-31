Amazon beats profit estimates despite spending $ 4 billion on coronavirus measures

The online retail giant generated $ 88.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter on Thursday, 40% more than in the same period last year and well above the $ 81.6 billion analysts had expected. Net income doubled during the quarter to $ 5.2 billion, despite the company's investment of more than $ 4 billion in managing the coronavirus pandemic during the quarter.
Amazon (AMZN) Shares rose more than 4% in post-Thursday trading.

"This was another very unusual quarter, and I couldn't be more proud and appreciative of our employees around the world," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement Thursday.

Amazon said its investment in coronavirus measures during the quarter included funds to buy protective equipment for employees and improve warehouse cleanliness, as well as add family care benefits and pay bonuses to front-line warehouse and delivery workers.

In April, Bezos told shareholders to "take a seat" when he announced the company's plan to reinvest billions in coronavirus-related expenses. Analysts said the investments may have been an effort to avoid employee organizing efforts, which will likely cost the company more in the long run. The company was previously criticized after warehouse workers said it was not doing enough to protect its health.
Amazon sales in North America, in particular, grew 43% year-over-year to $ 55.4 billion, as consumers continued to rely on online shopping during the pandemic. And the resurgence of coronavirus cases through The United States is likely to "support continued patterns of solid orders at Amazon," according to Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White.

"Amazon has proven to be irreplaceable in delivering daily necessities to people around the world during this crisis, attracting more customers to the platform, expanding the list of products purchased by existing customers, and accelerating the move to e-commerce in general, "White wrote in an Investor Note earlier this week.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computer business and single Biggest profit driver, grew nearly 29% to $ 10.8 billion in the quarter.

Amazon's earnings report comes just a day after Bezos testified on Capitol Hill alongside CEOs of Apple, Facebook, and Google as part of a congressional antitrust investigation. During the hearing, Bezos acknowledged that Amazon may have misused third-party vendor data to inform its own product decisions, a key concern about the company's focus on competition.

Still, analysts say the antitrust investigation is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the company, if it has one.

Amazon expects sales to grow between 24% and 33% during the next fiscal third quarter to between $ 87 billion and $ 93 billion.

