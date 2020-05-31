Amazon could develop LINCOLN LAWYER television series that takes place in the BOSCH universe – Newsdio

It seems author Michael Connelly has big plans for a new series based on his book series Attorney Lincoln. CBS was going to develop a serial adaptation, but ended without proceeding with it. He is now in talks with Amazon Studios for a possible series and, if that happens, the series could be set in the Bosch universe. Bosch is a great police procedural drama that was also created by Connelly.

Connelly confirmed that "adding such a deal would give the transmitter a chance to mix Attorney Lincoln with its procedural police drama Bosch. " Bosch It is currently in its sixth season, and Connelly went on to say:

“And for me that is a good sales pitch because then you could have these people and the universe. Yes, you could have people crossing paths and all that kind of thing. It would be fun to do it. "

I personally would love to see that happen! This is an opportunity that Amazon should take full advantage of. Bosch has been a success for them and that success could continue with a Lincoln attorney series set in that universe.

When we talk about why Attorney Lincoln made no progress on CBS, Connelly blamed the coronavirus pandemic and said the production team was only two days away from filming before production closed. He added:

"And then, a month later, [CBS] decided not to go ahead," he said, claiming that the program was different from the standard "network rate" in that it was to be serialized rather than episodic. "So it was a little risky for them and they decided, in this environment, not to do any risky programming, so they basically killed him. It was a shock. I mean, we had established actors, we had established directors, we built sets. It was fair when it came true when this happened. So it's very disappointing. "

While it may be disappointing, if Amazon really picks it up, the series will be in better hands and a better way to tackle it.

