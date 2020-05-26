Amazon develops a television series Girl with the dragon tattoo Lisbeth Salander

While THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER & # 39; S WEB didn't exactly rejuvenate the big-screen franchise based on Stieg Larsson's novels Lisbeth Salander, the character will live on while Variety has reported that Amazon is developing a Salander-focused TV series. According to Variety, the project will be not It will be a continuation or continuation of the history of books or movies, as it will place Lisbeth Salander in today's world with a new setting, new characters and a new story.

At this time, the television series The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo does not have an actress or writer attached, but Andy Harries, better known as the executive producer on The Crown, Strike Back, and Outlander, will be the executive producer on the new series. . Lisbeth Salander has been played by various actresses over the years, with Noomi Rapace playing the character in the Swedish film trilogy consisting of THE GIRL'S TATTOO WITH THE DRAGON, THE GIRL WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE and THE GIRL WHO KICKED THE NEST OF THE HORNETS; Rooney Mara took over the role in David Fincher's English adaptation of THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO; and Claire Foy entering the character of THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER & # 39; S WEB, an adaptation that was based on David Lagercrantz's novel and served as a smooth reboot of the franchise. Unfortunately, the film would be a critical and commercial disappointment, stopping the franchise side on the big screen. I'm a big enough fan of the original trilogy (as well as the Fincher remake) that I will certainly watch the Amazon TV series to see what they have planned for Lisbeth Salander this time.

