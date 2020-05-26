Amazon develops the independent series Lisbeth Salander

After watching several film and television adaptations of the hacker-turned-private investigator, Amazon Studios is developing a new independent series focused on Lisbeth Salander from Stieg Larsson's Millennium novel franchise, according to Variety.

The series, which is currently titled The girl with the dragon tattoo Outside of the franchise's first book, it is said to be not a continuation or continuation of the character story from the books or movies, but rather a more contemporary story with Lisbeth in a new setting and working alongside new characters.

No writer or actress has yet signed the project in development, but Andy Harries, founder and CEO of Left Bank Pictures, has signed up to produce alongside Rob Bullock, while Amazon Studios will produce in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Harries has been associated with a number of high-profile projects on the small screen over the years, including the upcoming AMC miniseries. Exam, the real drama from Netflix The crown, the spy actor Cinemax Strike back and Starz's fantasy romance stranger.

First introduced in the 2005 Larsson novel, followed by two sequels written by the Swedish author before his untimely death, Salander is the main character in the Millennium novel franchise and is a hacker with a traumatic past that is she is often enveloped in darkness. and shocking mysteries that spread throughout Europe. He made his first on-screen performance in the 2009 Swedish adaptation of The girl with the dragon tattoo played by Noomi Rapace (Sparkly), who would continue the role in two sequels, The girl who played with fire and The girl who kicked the hornet's nest.

Rapace would be successful on paper in 2011 in the American adaptation of The girl with the dragon tattoo, in which Rooney Mara (Maria Magdalena) took over the role and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. After languishing in development hell for years, Sony Pictures decided to move forward on a soft reboot with Claire Foy (The crown) take on the role in 2018 The Girl in the Cobweb, based on one of Larsson's unwritten novels, which received generally negative mixed reviews and was a box office failure.

