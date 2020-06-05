Amazon fire: the warehouse that functions as a distribution center catches fire

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen exiting the building in Redlands, California, as firefighters battled the flames.

Aerial views of the fire show that entire sections of the warehouse and roof had collapsed.

The call came at approximately 5:30 a.m. and received mutual help from across San Bernardino County and other neighboring agencies to fight the fire, Redlands city spokesman Carl Baker told CNN. Active firefighting efforts were still ongoing for an hour, Baker said.

About 100 employees evacuated themselves and were able to get to safety, and no injuries have been reported, Baker said. No nearby Amazon site has been affected by the fire.