Amazon fired a single mother for bringing her son to the office: lawsuit

Amazon did not smile when a single mother and an army reservist brought her 7-year-old son to the office, according to a lawsuit.

Caonaissa Won, 33, is suing the online giant for firing her after she simply led the boy to drop off the paperwork, including his school hours, which the human resources department had requested.

Won's lawsuit, filed June 24 in Brooklyn Federal Court, alleges that Amazon discriminated against her because she is a caregiver and serves in the military. Amazon declined to comment on the litigation.

The dismissal took place in September, an hour after the mother and son appeared to hand over the documents.

Won and her son went through the security of the building smoothly and waited in line at Human Resources before a worker told her the boy couldn't be there, court documents say.

The couple left immediately, but Won claims they couldn't leave without leaving the documents, which included a copy of their son's school schedule. The lawsuit does not specify the location of Amazon.

After 40 minutes, a human resources representative came out and asked Won about bringing his son to the building. Then the representative left and returned with another employee, and Won was fired on the spot, court documents say.

Won, who had just returned from military leave, had been struggling for a schedule change so that he could drop off and pick up his son from school; However, Amazon had repeatedly denied his request, even when he offered to make up for lost time, he said in the lawsuit, which is seeking unspecified damages.

Amazon was criticized in April for failing to protect workers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.