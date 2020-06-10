Amazon investigates third-party sellers on T-shirts that show Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck

Amazon says the company is currently investigating third parties who violate its product policies by offering T-shirts with photos of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

The company's statement comes in response to a T-shirt that was reportedly marked by an Amazon employee who "questioned the good taste of that garment," according to the BBC. A photo from the item's listing page also shows what appears to be a boy modeling the black T-shirt, the front of which features the haunting image of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Since then, Amazon has removed this specific item from the sale, the company confirmed in a statement to the BBC. However, similar T-shirts with the same image, as well as artist renderings of the same image, were still available for purchase from other third-party vendors as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, products depicting any type of crime scene are currently banned by Amazon's "category, product and listing restrictions" for sellers, a fact described in the first sentence of the company's policy on restricted items.

"In order to maintain a safe and reliable shopping experience, certain products may not be listed or sold on Amazon or may be subject to additional requirements because they have legal or regulatory restrictions (for example, illegal drugs) or violate other Amazon policies (for example , crime scene photos), "read the website.

In response to the BBC report, Amazon explained that sellers caught violating its policies may be removed from the platform entirely.

"All sellers must follow our sales guidelines and those who do not will be subject to measures, including possible deletion of their account," Amazon told the outlet.

An Amazon representative was not immediately available to comment further on similar items from other sellers.

In the past, Amazon has also removed other controversial items that were originally listed by third-party vendors, including Christmas decorations with images of the Auschwitz death camp or plans for 3D printed weapons.