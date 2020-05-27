Amazon is developing a series by Lisbeth Salander THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO – Newsdio

Amazon Studios is developing a new series that will focus on the literary character Lisbeth Salander from Stieg LarssonMillenium book series. That series consists of The girl with the dragon tattoo, the girl who played with fireand The girl who kicked the hornet's nest.

The project is titled The girl with the dragon tattoo, and will not be "a sequel or continuation of the history of the books or movies to which they were adapted". Instead, the series will take Salander and "place her in today's world with a whole new environment, new characters, and a new story."

The project is in the early stages of development and, at this time, there is no writer or actress attached to the program. But, Andy Harries, founder and CEO of Left Bank Pictures, will be executive producer along with Rob Bullock. Amazon Studios will produce in association with Sony Pictures Television. Harries has already produced shows like Quiz, The Crown, Strike Backand stranger.

I'm a fan of the book series, including novels written by David Lagercrantz who took over the writing after Larsson passed away. His books include The girl in the cobweb, The girl who looks out of one eye, and The girl who lived twice. I also enjoyed the movies that have been made.

Lisbeth Salander is such a cool and fascinating character and I'm curious to see how this new explora series brings it to life and explores her.

Source: variety