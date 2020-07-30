Amazon lands Regina King directorial debut "One Night In Miami"

In the wake of Regina King's directorial debut, "One Night in Miami," featured on the premiere list of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, Amazon Studios has collected the global rights to the film for a late release. this year in time for the award season.

Based on the Oscar-nominated 2013 Kemp Powers play, which he adapted, the Oscar-winning actress's “If Beale Street Could Talk” film follows a young Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center to become the new World Heavyweight Champion Boxing on the night of February 25, 1964. The man who would become Muhammad Ali has just defeated Sonny Liston. As crowds of people swarm around Miami Beach to celebrate the game, Clay, unable to stay on the island due to Jim Crow-era segregation laws, spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami's historically black neighborhoods. celebrating with three of his friends. closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and soccer star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.

Eli Goree plays Clay, Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Malcolm X, Aldis Hodge plays Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr. plays Cooke.

"One Night in Miami" beautifully captures a significant moment in history when these great minds came together and finally helped shape the conversation of what we now know as the civil rights movement, "he said. Amazon Studios director Jennifer Salke. "Regina King is a force of nature: mastering her craft on camera as we have seen in her extensive work, and now bringing her talent behind the camera." We are very proud to welcome Regina and Kemp to the Amazon family. "

King said: "Amazon's enthusiasm for" One Night in Miami "is humiliating and exciting. I am honored to have them as partners in my feature film directorial debut."

The producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment ("Blindspotting", "Anomalisa") and Jody Klein of ABKCO ("The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus"), King and Powers are executive producers.

ABKCO will release the official album for the original soundtrack "One Night in Miami" along with the film.

3-time Emmy winner King was recently nominated for her fifth Primetime Emmy for her turn in HBO's limited series "Watchmen" in the Leading Actress category for her turn as a vigilante Sister Night.

ICM Partners represents King and negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. King is also represented by attorney Nina Shaw and administered by John Carrabino.