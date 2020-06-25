Amazon Launches Counterfeit Crimes Unit to Work with Police to Fight Scammers

Amazon is launching a new unit to combat counterfeit products, the company announced Wednesday.

The Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which will be made up of former federal prosecutors, investigators and data analysts, will investigate the platform and gather information from outside resources to locate "bad actors" who are trying to take advantage of fake items, the company said. .

"Each counterfeiter realizes that they will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible by law, regardless of where they are trying to sell their counterfeits or where they are located," said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Amazon Customer Trust and Partner Support. he said in a statement.

In 2019, the retail giant invested more than $ 500 million and had more than 8,000 employees fighting fraud and abuse, including counterfeiting. Amazon, which has been battling fraudulent products and counterfeits for many years, said its efforts have blocked "more than 2.5 million suspected bad actor accounts" even before they could put a product for sale on the platform.

"We are working hard to disrupt and dismantle these criminal networks, and we applaud the police authorities who are already part of this fight. We urge governments to give these authorities the investigative tools, funds and resources they need to bring criminal counterfeiters brought to justice because the application of criminal law, through prosecution and other disruptive measures, such as the freezing of assets, is one of the most effective ways to stop them, "Mehta said.

The new unit will allow the company, led by CEO Jeff Bezos, to "more effectively pursue civil litigation against suspected criminals, work with brands in joint or independent investigations, and assist law enforcement officials across the globe. world in criminal proceedings against counterfeiters, "he said.