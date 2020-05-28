Amazon Prime adds a ton of great horror movies in June

Amazon Prime It has always been a trusted source for old and new, well known and dark horror movies, and June is certainly no exception, with several similar titles to be added to its library.

Most notable is the new 2019 version of Child's play, that despite not having Brad Dourif in his key role, Mark Hamill is an excellent alternative. The story sees a laid-off factory employee disable the security protocols of the artificially intelligent doll he's working on, turning her into a killing machine that embarks on a murderous rampage against anyone threatening him or his new young man. owner Andy.

From French director Alexander Aja (High tension alias Knife Romance, The Hills Have Eyes Redo), Crawl is a tense survival movie that sees Kaya Scodelario's Haley threatened by a ruthless alligator after her Florida home is severed and gradually flooded by a hurricane, and she stays behind to locate her missing father. A basic and familiar premise is efficiently formed into something tense and exciting.

Incident at Loch Ness It's another horror set around the legend of the infamous monster that supposedly inhabits the waters of the picturesque Scottish Highlands entrance, this time an intentionally baffling metaconfiguration of a fake documentary detailing the making of a documentary about another documentary where German director Werner Herzog investigates the Nessie myth, and chaos and carnage ensues.

Frankenstein and the monster from hell It is the end of the Hammer movie series with Peter Cushing as the famous scientist, who is now continuing his dark experiments in a mental hospital, and Darth Vader's David Prowse as the creature.

Knives out It may not be exactly horror, but a murder mystery of the director of The Last Jedi designed as an insane version of the Agatha Christie novels is certainly an adjacent genre, and when the patriarch of a wealthy but very eccentric family is found dead, a private detective searches for the truth amid lies, misdirections, obfuscations, and donut.

Balance is a 2002 sci-fi where a peacemaker in a society maintained by the chemical suppression of emotion joins a resistance movement to free the population from their drug-induced sleepwalking, using their deadly martial arts shooting skills.

Following its predecessor from memory found footage, Gallows Law II She abandons the shaky camera format for a story tangentially related to the first in which an aspiring actress desperate for an online follow-up embarks on a viral challenge that becomes increasingly deadly.

