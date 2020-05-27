Amazon Prime announces more than 50 new movies and shows for June

Although much of the entertainment industry is still blocked due to the Coronavirus and quarantines imposed to help stop its spread, streaming services are thriving like never before. Netflix and Amazon Prime both have been seeing record viewing numbers, while Disney Plus subscriptions are through the roof. Not to mention, HBO Max just launched this week as well, and it's reportedly off to a good start.

With all eyes on the small screen these days, he's looking forward to anything new and exciting, and after hearing all that Netflix has next month, Amazon Prime has just announced its full line-up, and it's packed with some pretty good movies and TV shows that span multiple genres.

Ready to dive in?

Released June 1

Dirty Dance (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Loch Ness Incident (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Food in the Open Air (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Commerce (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

Don't mess with the Zohan (2008)

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns of All Time)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing Up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Teacher T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and sinners: Season 1 (Brown sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The most devastating plague in the world (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Released June 3

Takers (2010)

Released June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava (Amazon Original Special)

Released June 7

Balance (2002)

Released June 12

Child's Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

Click to enlarge

Released June 15

United States against John Lennon (2006)

Released June 18

Tracking (2019)

Released June 19

7500 (2019) * Amazon Original Movie

Released June 21

Life in pieces: seasons 1-4

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 * Original Amazon Series

Released June 27

Akimbo Weapons (2020)

Released June 30

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

One for the Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Law II of the Gallows (2019)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Sure, it might not be as meaty a list as what Netflix is ​​coming from, but what Amazon Prime offers is certainly nothing to scoff at. The brilliant Knives out It will certainly be a highlight for most, while horror fans will surely enjoy Child's play remake in service, not to mention Crawl, a truly underrated thriller worth watching.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe's latest effort, Akimbo weapons it's an absolutely wild ride, and if you have kids around the house, How to Train Your Dragon and the two Spy kids the movies will keep them more than entertaining. There is also Where the monsters live, which will provide a pleasant viewing for the whole family.

So, an impressive line of content, then. But tell us, what will you see in Amazon Prime next month? Ring below and let us know.