Amazon Prime Video June 2020 Movie & TV titles announced

June 2020 Amazon Prime Video movie and TV titles announced

The list of new Amazon Prime Video movies and TV titles for June 2020 has been released, which you can see below. This includes new Amazon original movies, series, and specials, including weekly docuseries. Regular heroes, Gina Brillion's third stand-up special Gina Brillon: The floor is lava and Patrick Vollrath's directorial debut 7500.

PRIDE Collection: Find a collection of movies and series celebrating LGBTQ + stories and actors here, including Amazon Originals like Homecoming (season 2) starring Janelle Monáe, who finds herself floating in a boat in the middle of a lake, without remembering how she got there, or even who she is; Emmy and Golden Globe Award Winning Series Transparent (seasons 1-5), as well as movies like Rocketman (2020) a one-of-a-kind musical biopic that follows Elton John's spectacular journey, and Disobedience (2018) A drama that follows a woman when she returns to the community that rejected her starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams.

Here's what's new on Amazon Prime Video in June:

New originals:

Regular heroes is an inspiring weekly docuseries highlighting the heroic efforts of essential workers in the US. USA, as told by special guests Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Kelly Roland and more. Regular Heroes brings us closer to the extraordinary people who risk their lives to save their communities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. From supermarket employees to teachers, their impact shows us that there is hope when we work together. Broadcasting now. New episodes on Fridays.

New and Family Movies – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their members:

In Dirty Dancing (1987) Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Gray) spends the summer at a Catskills resort with her family and falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze).

Movies for the whole family: available to Prime members at no additional cost to its members:

Return to Berk in the original How to Train Your Dragon (2010) movie that sparked the beloved franchise. A hapless young Viking named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon and discovers that creatures may have more than he bargained for.

Sampling of main video channels:

Prime members have access to the first season of selected shows on Prime video channels at no additional cost to their members. This list will be updated with new shows every month and every first season will only be available for a limited time. Shows streaming June 1 include: Air warriors : Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus) Annie Oakley : Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever) Doc Martin : Season 1 (Acorn TV) Dredge : Season 1 (Best TV ever) Find your roots : Season 1 (PBS Living) Forsyte Saga : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Growing up McGhee : Season 1 (UP Faith and Family) Liar : Season 1 (Sundance Now) Professor t : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Roadkill Garages : Season 1 (Motortrend) Saints and sinners : Season 1 (Brown Sugar) Super why : Season 1 (PBS Kids) SWV gathered : Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel) Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague (The great courses) The word I : Season 1 (Showtime) The L Word: Generation Q : Season 1 (Showtime) The Saint : Season 1 (Scream! Factory) Wackey racing : Season 1 (Boomerang) Work in progress : Season 1 (Showtime)

Full list of new movies and series on Amazon Prime Video in June:

June 1st

Films

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty dance: Havana nights (2004)

Fair play (2010)

Frankenstein and the monster from hell (1974)

Future world (1976)

Adults (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (nineteen ninety six)

Cornerstone (nineteen ninety six)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Sexual desire (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Outdoor food (2004)

The natural (1984)

Commerce (2007)

Wristbands: a love story (2007)

Do not mess with the Zohan (2008)

Serie

Warriors of the air: Season 1 (Smithsonian Plus Channel)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (The best westerns of all time)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dredge: Season 1 (Best TV of all time)

Find your roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith and family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance now)

Professor t: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and sinners: Season 1 (Brown sugar)

Super why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV gathered: Season 1 (Urban movie channel)

Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague (The great courses)

The word I: Season 1 (Show time)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Show time)

The Saint: Season 1 (Scream! Factory)

Wackey racing: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in progress: Season 1 (Show time)

3 of June

Films

Takers (2010)

5th June

Serie

Gina Brillon: The floor is lava (2020)

June 7th

Films

Balance (2002)

June 12

Films

Child's play (2019)

Knives out (2019)

June, 15

Films

United States vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Films

Crawl (2019)

19th of June

Films

7500 (2019)

June 21

Serie

Life in pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26th

Serie

Pete the cat: Season 2, Part 1

June 27th

Films

Akimbo weapons (2020)

June 30th

Films

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One for the money (2012)

Spy kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Gallows Law II (2019)

Where the monsters live (2009)