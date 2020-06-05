Amazon Reverses COVID-19 Book Ban After Elon Musk Blasts Jeff Bezos

Amazon has backed down on a COVID-19 book ban by a former New York Times reporter after the company and Jeff Bezos were called to social media by Elon Musk. This comes at a time when tech companies are struggling to effectively moderate social media platforms, often opting for a more general approach that inevitably impacts more people than anticipated.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, technology companies have been seeking to rationalize important and accurate information and bury confusing and / or erroneous information. In doing this, many companies have chosen to rely on algorithms to make the decision about what is considered to be right or wrong. In turn, this sometimes leads to some finding themselves getting a warning, suspension or even banned from a platform, despite not breaking the rules.

This appears to be what happened recently when the former reporter for The New York TimesAlex Berenson explained On Twitter, Amazon had refused to sell his book, citing that it did not meet the company's guidelines. However, soon after, Amazon seemed counter his initial decision and now he has accepted the book for publication on the kindle platform, with the physical edition pending revision. One of the notable events during the two decisions was Elon Musk entering the conversation.

Elon Musk to the rescue of Twitter

Following Berenson's Tweet confirming Amazon's refusal to post, Musk responded to Berenson saying "this is crazy," while also tagging Jeff Bezos. Minutes later, Musk responded to his own Tweet saying how it is "time to break Amazon" and adding "Monopolies are wrong!" Regardless of whether Musk's Tweets directly or indirectly helped the situation, the intervention helped immediately draw more attention to what was happening, as well as garner support for the author. So much so that Berenson followed up with another Tweet confirming the reversal of Amazon's book ban and indeed crediting Musk for Amazon's change.

Berenson's book, Unreported truths about Covid-19 and Lockdowns, it is likely to attract attention and criticism based only on the title. In fact, this may have been one of the reasons Amazon, or its algorithm, decided that this book was not for the company. In addition, Berenson has also expressed concern that the former NYT reporter proved popular with coronavirus conspiracy theorists. Still, Berenson says the book is "entirely based on published government data and scientific documents," and also adds, "It doesn't say that the coronavirus is not real or does not kill people." Which, if correct, highlights how Amazon's original decision to ban the book could have been reduced to just the title. Alternatively, if the book runs counter to Amazon's policies and guidelines, then the choice to reverse that decision, amid pressure from social media, could be equally troubling.

