Amazon sales and profits soar as locks keep shoppers online

Amazon reported extraordinary sales and profits on Thursday as coronavirus blockades kept shoppers shopping from diapers to groceries on the web.

The Seattle-based e-tailing giant, whose billionaire boss Jeff Bezos held out on Capitol Hill Thursday, with top lawmakers testing the company's fierce competitive practices, shattered Wall Street's expectations for the quarter, reporting earnings for stock at $ 10.30 while analysts had been expecting just $ 1.46.

Amazon revenue recorded $ 88.9 billion, exceeding expectations of $ 81.2 billion.

The company's shares in after-hours trading rose 5.5 percent to 3,219.79.

Amazon has been a big beneficiary of prolonged crashes due to the pandemic, with increased revenue as customers have increasingly rejected physical stores in favor of home delivery.

"This was another very unusual quarter, and I couldn't be more proud and grateful to our employees worldwide," Bezos said in a statement, adding that Amazon has created "more than 175,000 new jobs since March" and is working to convert 125,000 of the workers are full-time employees.

However, the company's Amazon Web Services cloud computing business fell short of the forecasts, generating $ 10.8 billion in revenue compared to the anticipated $ 11 billion.

The company's shares have risen more than 30 percent since its last earnings report in late April, and more than 70 percent since Covid-19-related blockades began in the United States in March.

The rise in shares has allowed Bezos to escape with the title of the richest man in the world, with his $ 182 billion fortune that puts him at $ 69 billion ahead of No. 2 Bill Gates. Just over $ 170 billion of its net worth is Amazon stock, while the rest comes from its rocket company Blue Origin and cash and personal assets, according to Bloomberg.

In order for Bezos to become the first person with a net worth of $ 200 billion, Amazon's shares would need to climb just over $ 3,400. It ended at $ 3,051.88 at the close on Thursday, but rose 5 percent in extended trading, to $ 3,205.54.

Last quarter, Bezos warned investors that Amazon would spend all of its $ 4 billion operating profit on security measures to protect its massive workforce, with investments ranging from personal protective equipment to its hundreds of thousands. of employees, "improved cleanliness" of their facilities, higher hourly worker wages, as well as "hundreds of millions" of dollars to develop their coronavirus testing capabilities.