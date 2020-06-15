Amazon says Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before Congress under pressure from lawmakers





The letter, dated Sunday, from Robert Kelner, an outside attorney for Amazon ( AMZN ) He said the company is "committed to cooperating with your inquiry and will make the appropriate executive available to testify."

Kelner went on to say, "This includes making Jeff Bezos available to testify in an audience with the other CEOs this summer."

The offer for Bezos' testimony follows pressure from members of the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee who have demanded that the CEO appear before the panel.