Amazon says Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before Congress under pressure from lawmakers

The letter, dated Sunday, from Robert Kelner, an outside attorney for Amazon (AMZN)He said the company is "committed to cooperating with your inquiry and will make the appropriate executive available to testify."

Kelner went on to say, "This includes making Jeff Bezos available to testify in an audience with the other CEOs this summer."

The offer for Bezos' testimony follows pressure from members of the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee who have demanded that the CEO appear before the panel.

In May, a bipartisan group of lawmakers threatened to subpoena Bezos if he did not agree to testify. Lawmakers said they wanted to question Bezos about Amazon's reported use of third-party vendor data to benefit their own private label products that compete with independent vendors. In previous testimony from Congress, Amazon officials have denied the practice.
Google's US antitrust investigation includes Android search, rival says
In addition to Amazon, the other three tech giants under investigation by Congress: Apple (AAPL), Facebook (full board) and Google (GOOGL) – They are also expected to testify at an as yet unscheduled hearing that could take place next month.

Unlike the CEOs of Facebook and Google, Bezos did not testify before Congress during the wave of technology scrutiny that followed the 2016 election and subsequent privacy scandals.

Kelner cited a number of salient factors to the committee, including time, audience format, and the company's ongoing production of documents, before adding that other Amazon executives, not Bezos, are directly in charge of the business units. under investigation. Amazon has provided 17 tranches of documents to the committee so far, the letter said, with a total of 225,000 pages of records.

