Amazon says Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before Congress under pressure from lawmakers

Kelner went on to say, "This includes making Jeff Bezos available to testify in an audience with the other CEOs this summer."
The offer for Bezos' testimony follows pressure from members of the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee who have demanded that the CEO appear before the panel.
Unlike the CEOs of Facebook and Google, Bezos did not testify before Congress during the wave of technology scrutiny that followed the 2016 election and subsequent privacy scandals.
Kelner cited a number of salient factors to the committee, including time, audience format, and the company's ongoing production of documents, before adding that other Amazon executives, not Bezos, are directly in charge of the business units. under investigation. Amazon has provided 17 tranches of documents to the committee so far, the letter said, with a total of 225,000 pages of records.