Amazon shares your private information unless you follow these steps

Amazon's shares soar by joining the trillion-dollar club alongside Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube. The site for buying everything you need is even moving to our lexicon. Instead of risking a trip to the store amid the pandemic, we say, "I'll get it ready."

Amazon's main competitor, Walmart, is not idle. The retail giant is rumored to launch Walmart +. Walmart + is not only cheaper than Amazon Prime, but it also has a number of other benefits that you can quickly learn about here.

You can save money on your Amazon Prime account if you know the secrets. From adding other family members to getting a cheaper student rate or Medicaid, tap or click here to save on your Amazon Prime account.

Since you're spending more money and time on Amazon than ever before, make sure your public profile is blocked.

Yes, you have a public Amazon profile

As an Amazon buyer, you have a username and password. That is standard for any site. You may not realize that, as an Amazon customer, you also have a profile visible to other Amazon users.

Your public profile is automatically created, whether you like it or not, and contains your comments and any ratings you have left on products purchased from the site. If you reviewed any food delivered through Amazon Restaurants, those reviews are also visible even though they closed this service last year.

Your biographical information and other site interactions are also published on your profile. Fortunately, your public profile does not include your purchases or browsing history, but it is still very informative.

To control what is visible on your public profile, follow these steps:

1. Sign in to your Amazon account. Click Accounts & Lists.

2. In Order & Purchase Preferences, click Your Amazon Profile.

3. Click on the orange box marked Edit your profile.

Here, you will see Edit Profile and Edit Privacy Settings.

Spend time here and look around you. You can select various options to review, such as your about me section, shopping lists, wish lists, any pets you've added, etc. Be sure to also check out the activities section for your community. I recommend that you anonymize as much information as you can here.

Be sure to make your lists private

There are two main lists on Amazon: the Shopping List and the Wish List. Many people use their wish lists for gift ideas, but we often use wish lists as a record of items we don't want to forget.

The problem is that anyone in the world can find their Wish List by searching for their name. Okay, if his name is "John Smith", it may not be easy to identify him. But if strangers find out where you live, they can deduce and identify your profile.

To verify the privacy settings of your Amazon shopping lists and wishes, follow these steps:

1. From the Purchase & Purchase preferences, choose Manage your lists.

2. Make sure the Your lists tab is selected. Scroll over the three dots next to Send list to others in the upper right corner, then select Manage list.

3. Here, you can change your list details such as list name, recipient name, email, birthday, and privacy.

4. To change the privacy settings for the Public list, simply select Private in the drop-down box next to Privacy.

You are not done yet. The next step is very important.

See what your public Amazon profile looks like for strangers

Finally, make sure your Amazon profile is properly protected.

1. Sign in to your Amazon account. Click Accounts & Lists.

2. In Order & Purchase Preferences, click Your Amazon Profile.

3. At the top, there is a notice that this is your private view of your profile. Along with that there is an option to see what others see.

Be sure to click to find out exactly what personal information you are allowing to become public knowledge for any Amazon buyer.

Prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing

Amazon also tracks all of your browsing activity by default. The company saves your searches, including items you recently viewed and product categories you reviewed. All of this information helps Amazon create targeted ads. Although your browsing history is hidden from the public, you may find this habit disturbing.

Here's how to prevent Amazon from tracking your browsing activity.

1. Log in to your account on Amazon.com.

2. Look directly below the Amazon search bar, click Browsing History.

3. On the next page, click the Manage History drop-down arrow. Click Remove all items from view. You can also remove specific items from your browsing history.

4. Toggle Activate browsing history on / off to off.

In the meantime, you can also turn off targeted or targeted ads, which many customers find creepy and infuriating.

Here's how to disable targeted ads in your browser:

1. Sign in to your Amazon account. Click Accounts and Liza.

2. Below Communication and content click Advertising preferences

3. On this page, select Don't show me interest-based ads provided by Amazon.

