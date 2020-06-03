Amazon's best seller list is almost entirely dominated by books about the breed right now

Best-selling books, including nonfiction "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism," the black author Brit Bennett's "The Missing Half" novel and the children's picture book "I Am Enough ", they are in such high demand that many of them are temporarily out of stock or only available in e-book or audio form.

"This doesn't happen every day," Kendi tweeted Tuesday. "It is fitting that it happens on the day that we are Blacking Out for Black and we hope that we will also support our local independent bookstores."

Most of the books on the Top 20 Bestsellers contain historical context about the role of racism in poverty, mass incarceration, healthcare, politics, and more. And many of them poll their readers to examine their role in defending systemic racism.

Educating about the history and current state of racism is one way to show a positive alliance, as reported in CNN's guide to being an ally

Influencing people in your circle is another, and part of that may include sharing books on racism with friends and family and discussing how oppression affects marginalized groups.

Amazon Best Sellers on Race

1. "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for Whites to Talk About Racism", Robin Diangelo

2. "So you want to talk about race", Ijeoma Olua

3. "We are different, we are the same", a picture book from Sesame Street, Bobbi Kates

5. "The Color of the Law: A Forgotten Story of How Our Government Segregated America", Richard Rothstein

6. "How to be an anti-racist", Ibram X. Kendi

9. "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Color Blindness", Michelle Alexander

10. "The Fading Half", Brit Bennett

11. "Between the world and me", Ta-Nehisi Coates

12. "Stamped from the beginning", Ibram X. Kendi

14. "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption", Bryan Stevenson

15. "The Day You Start", Jacqueline Woodson

16. "Convert", Michelle Obama

17. "I am enough", Grace Byers

18. "Why are all the black kids sitting together in the cafeteria?" Beverly Daniel Tatum

19. "Me and white supremacy: fighting racism, changing the world and becoming a good ancestor", Layla Saad