Amazon's upcoming sci-fi thriller Encounter is not one of those stories. In fact, this film has been called groundbreaking for its genre and could change the landscape of movies forever.

The original screenplay for Encounter was written by Joe Barton and Michael Pearce based on an idea from Pearce. We are here to update you more about the upcoming movie and provide everything we know about it.

44 Days Until the Premiere of the Encounter: Releasing in December

You don’t have to wait for more days to be able to watch Encounter. The sci-fi thriller will become available on December 3, 2021, in select theaters. Later, it will be available on Amazon Prime.

Previously, this movie premieres at the 48th Telluride Film Festival meeting positive reviews. No matter if you want to watch it in theaters or stream it later online, we are sure that this is a must-watch film!



The Trailer for the Upcoming Encounter Movie is Now Available





The Cast of the Encounter Won’t Fail the Audience



As you can see in the trailer, Riz Ahmed is playing Malik Kahn. Along with Riz, Octavia Spencer is featured in the movie as Hattie. Janina Gavankar will be starring in the Encounter as Piya Kahn, Rory Cochrane as Shepard West, and Lucian-River Chauhan as Jay Kahn.



What Will be the Speculated Plot of the Encounter?

We do not have any spoilers about the plot of this sci-fi thriller. We can see from the trailer that the movie will be having some talented actors. The storyline of the movie will be equally important as its cast.

We will know more about the plot of Encounter as it comes closer to the 2021 release date on Amazon Prime Video. This sci-fi movie will have a marine corp on a run with his two children. Later, we will know the exact reasons for him to do so. The movie will also have some alien invasion threats. The movie will be released for Amazon Prime members only.

We might be able to get more information about Encounter as we continue to follow its progress. But, for now, it seems like something you should keep your expectations high from. We will update you as soon as other details are revealed by the movie makers.