Amb Carla Sands: the focus of the Trump administration on Greenland: why we hope to strengthen our relationship

This June, my heart pounded when our new Consul Sung Choi raised the American flag outside our Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, when it reopened after 67 years. Through our increased diplomatic presence, we hope to deepen our relationship with Greenlanders, including youth, better understand the issues that interest them, and facilitate the expected increase in American tourism.

When Secretary Pompeo visits Denmark this week to celebrate our work together as allies, we are pleased to highlight our partnership with Greenland and the entire Kingdom.

Greenland is important to the Trump Administration because we share an interest with our allies and partners to protect the Arctic and help this unique region achieve its potential for economic growth and sustainable development.

Some examples of how we cooperate with the Kingdom of Denmark and other members of the Arctic Council are through agreements to prevent unregulated commercial fishing in the Arctic Ocean and by sharing best practices for ecotourism and cruises. This spirit of collaboration runs counter to harmful actions in the region by Russia and the People's Republic of China (PRC), who want to expand their influence through aggression and unfair trade practices.

Russia's aggressive approach to the Arctic was evident in 2007, when the leader of the submarine mission Mir-1 planted a Russian flag on the sea floor of the North Pole and declared: "The Arctic is Russian."

Since then, Russia has introduced new Arctic military bases with offensive capabilities, and even icebreakers armed with cruise missiles. Moscow has overstepped its rights and ignored its obligations regarding the free navigation of sea routes by blocking the passage of ships from other countries and taking control of new shipping routes opened by the changing climate of the region.

Meanwhile, Beijing has invested nearly $ 90 billion in its vision for a "Polar Silk Road" to further the military and economic interests of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Arctic. The governments of Denmark and Greenland, increasingly aware that the PRC's ambitions come at a high price, teamed up in 2018 to self-finance two new airports in Greenland. Similarly, Denmark sunk a Chinese purchase attempt at a former U.S. naval base in Greenland in 2016.

In my five trips to Greenland as the United States' ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, I have repeatedly heard from Greenland what the PRC and Russia never ask: what do the people of Greenland want for themselves? The vast majority told me that they wanted to diversify its economy, attract foreign investment, and ensure the island's security, while preserving its cultural traditions and environment.

The United States and Denmark are working together to help Greenlanders achieve the sustainable future they desire. US cooperation will help Greenland increase its capabilities in managing the mineral and energy resources sector, sustainable tourism and economic growth.

The US private sector seeks to expand business ties with Greenlandic companies such as Royal Arctic Lines, KNI, and Air Greenland. We are also working with partners in Maine and Alaska to increase trade in goods and services between the United States and Greenland, as well as investment.

American diplomacy in Greenland is committed to pluralism, just as American society is at home, and seeks to respect the aspirations and cultural heritage of the Greenlanders. American diplomacy is very different from the political and ideological submission demanded by authoritarian regimes in Russia and China.

The American experience can help Greenland as it strives to sustainably access the wealth of its resources. Greenland is known to harbor vast amounts of energy and mineral resources that, if developed with quality investment and sound regulations, could greatly benefit its people and future. Greenland also has world renowned fisheries and wildlife.

The United States can help ensure that exploration of Greenland's natural resources occurs without harm to human health and the environment, and ensure that Greenlanders are the primary economic beneficiaries of the wealth under their feet.

US technological advancements in renewable energy, electricity storage, and carbon sequestration have fueled environmentally sustainable economic growth in our country, and Greenlanders could benefit from this technology. The existing scientific research facilities in the United States in Greenland are state of the art. Several generations of American scientists conduct research on the Greenland ice sheet to better understand and preserve the Arctic environment.

Sensational headlines about America's renewed attention to Greenland have overlooked how shared our interests really are. As former Danish Prime Minister and NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote in the Atlantic: “Greenland should serve to highlight how many interests the United States and Denmark have in common. I view Trump's interest in Greenland as a sign that his administration is taking a serious interest in the Arctic and its future. "

Rasmussen is right, Greenland is a source of natural unity for the United States and Denmark. Through this new chapter in our friendship with Greenland and the entire Kingdom of Denmark, the United States hopes to promote a stable and secure Arctic, based on the rule of law, environmental protection, economic growth and a common perception of the Security challenges ahead.