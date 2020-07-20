Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp hit her during a violent prenup fight

Amber Heard claimed Monday that ex-husband Johnny Depp beat her in a fight over a prenuptial agreement, and the actor assured her that the "only way out" of her marriage was "death."

The 34-year-old "Aquaman" actress said Depp encouraged her to sign the deal before the February 2015 weddings at the behest of her sister, Christi.

"He said it was Christi [who wanted him], that he didn't want that, that he trusted me," Heard testified in Depp's explosive libel trial in London.

Wearing a cream colored blouse and a dark pencil skirt, Heard told the court that he was never interested in the actor's money and that he would "sign what I needed to sign."

But the couple got involved in a heated fight in January 2015 when Depp accused her of having an affair with a co-star when they were discussing the deal.

"There was an argument in a hotel room in Tokyo that resulted in Johnny kneeling on my back and hitting me on the back of the head," he said.

She alleged that Depp hit her in the hotel room and that "everything else proceeded in the closet."

But he finally never signed the prenuptial agreement before getting married next month, as the documents were left on the desk of Depp's "team" and "nobody did anything."

"That's why we didn't have to fight because he wasn't saying it was something he wanted," Heard testified. "He said over and over that he would break it, that the only way out of this was death."

Heard, who finalized her divorce from Depp in 2017, walked away from her division with $ 7 million, which she donated to charity.

Heard's testimony marked the first day she was on the stand in her ex-husband's defamation case against The Sun on charges of domestic violence during the couple's tumultuous relationship.

With posts